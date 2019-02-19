Rishi Kapoor praises Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri; Kartik Aaryan poses with DJ Marshmello: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Rishi Kapoor watches Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike

Saw URI. Terrific war fare film. Perhaps the best ever made in India. It bought the home the point India has nothing against the citizens of Pakistan but those terrorists being trained in camps against us. Bravo. Let this be an eye opener pic.twitter.com/ZTKaI4xnZ9 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 19, 2019

Rishi Kapoor, who is currently in New York undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness, watched Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical strike. He took to Twitter to praise the actor's performance and also wrote, "It is perhaps the best (film) ever made in India. Kartik Aaryan poses for a photo with DJ Marshmellow

The Moment !! जब @marshmellomusic ने कोका कोला बजाया #CocaCola Thank u #Marshmello ❤️ #Vh1supersonic2019 Thank you @#Pune #LukaChuppi #Repost @marshmellomusic ・・・ Tonight was incredible! Thank you Pune and thank you India for showing so much love to not only myself but each other! I love this place, can’t wait to be back ❤️ big thanks to @kartikaaryan for coming out with me tonight!

DJ Marshmellow is in India touring for VH1 Supersonic music festival. The concert, which was held in Pune, saw a special performance from Luka Chuppi actor Kartik Aaryan along with the DJ. When Neha Kakkar made American DJ/Producer Marshmellow dance to 'Coca Cola Tu'

In her recent post, singer Neha Kakkar is seen dancing with American electronic music producer DJ Marshmellow to her latest track 'Coca Cola Tu', sung by her brother Tony Kakkar, perfectly coordinating the dance steps as well.

Sanjay Dutt pledges to make #DrugFreeIndia

One hell of a story this is!! Watch Baba talk about his experience with drugs at an anti-drug campaign in Chandigarh today ❤️❤️ FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #sanjaydutt #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses

Recently, celebrities Sanjay Dutt, Kapil Sharma and Badshah along with spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar graced the stage of an event of the 'Drug Free India' campaign in Chandigarh where they took the pledge to uproot drug addiction from the country. Saif Ali Khan shares a glimpse of ancestral Pataudi Palace

📍Pataudi Palace #India #TravelBlogger #PataudiPalace #BringingIn2017 #HolidayMode #IncredibleIndia

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently spent their winter vacations with their son at their ancestral home, Pataudi Palace. Pictures from their recent visit to the palace have now gone viral on social media.

Ranveer Singh attends a friend's wedding in Udaipur:

Aankh Maare with Baba at a wedding in Udaipur yesterday... whattey funn 💥💥 FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #ranveersingh #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses

#ranveersingh at the hero honda family wedding in Udaipur. 🎥 @padharo_mahre_desh

Post Gully Boy's success, Ranveer Singh is having a gala time at a friend's wedding in Udaipur. Videos of him dancing to the songs of his latest films, Gully Boy and Simmba, have surfaced on the internet.

