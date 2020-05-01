Rishi Kapoor passes away: SRK remembers Deewana co-star, says 'he had no idea how he encouraged me'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has shared fond memories of working with Rishi Kapoor in his debut film, the 1992 romantic thriller Deewana.

The 67-year-old actor, who acted in over 150 films during his five-decade-long career, died on Thursday at HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia. He was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in the evening.

Shah Rukh was a newcomer in the industry in the '90s when he starred with Rishi and Divya Bharti on Raj Kanwar-directed film.

The superstar said he was insecure and had fears about failure in the early days of his career but the fact that he shared the screen space with Rishi in a film used to make him feel good.

"As a young man entering the daunting world of films, I was insecure about the way I looked and afraid that I was not talented enough. The thought of failing meant nothing though, because even if I failed, I would have worked with the greatest actor I knew of - Rishi Sahib.

"On the first day of the shoot, he sat for my scene to finish after pack up, then with that famously radiant smile on his face he said "yaar tujhme energy bahut hai!" That day in my head I became an actor," Shah Rukh said.

The actor also posted a still of Rishi from the film along with the statement.

He said he met Rishi a few months ago and thanked the senior actor for accepting "me in that movie, he had no idea how he had encouraged me."

"Few men have the capacity for grace as he did, fewer still have the large-heartedness of feeling genuine happiness for the success of others. I will miss him for many things, but more than all of them, I will miss him for his gentle pat on my head every time we met.

"I will keep it in my heart always, as the ashirwaad that made me who I am today. Will miss you Sir, with love, gratitude and immense respect...forever," Shah Rukh concluded the statement.

Here's the post

Updated Date: May 01, 2020 08:29:55 IST