You are here:

Rishi Kapoor passes away: Manish Malhotra pays tribute to late actor with Luck By Chance throwback video

Remembering the moment spent with late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Tuesday took to social media to share a throwback video from a movie scene featuring himself with the late icon.

The 53-year-old fashion designer took to Twitter to share a video clip from the 2009 released movie Luck By Chance where he shared the screen space with Rishi Kapoor for the first time.

Taking it to the captions, Malhotra wrote: "Some memories you will cherish more than the others. Miss you Rishiji."

Check the post

Some memories you will cherish more than the others. Miss you Rishiji pic.twitter.com/eFWizdaHkJ — Manish Malhotra (@ManishMalhotra) May 5, 2020

Earlier, on the day of the legendary actor's demise, Malhotra hopped on to Instagram to share a lengthy emotional note. The designer in the note mentioned that he is 'heartbroken' after receiving the news.

Check out the post

"I am heartbroken. This is sad and terrible. Rishiji will be truly missed. His brilliance is irreplaceable. My most favourite actor and a warm wonderful human being," reads the caption.

Rishi Kapoor passed on last Thursday morning in Mumbai after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia.

In September 2019, the actor had returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 06, 2020 08:55:09 IST