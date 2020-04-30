Rishi Kapoor passes away at age 67 in Mumbai after long battle with cancer; Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth tweet condolences

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away aged 67 on Thursday. He was taken to HN Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday morning after he complained of breathing issues.

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. After returning to India, he promoted his film The Body in December. He also resumed shooting for his long-pending film opposite Juhi Chawla, produced by Honey Trehan.

He had also announced he would star in the Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Intern, originally starring Anne Hathaway and Robert DeNiro. The remake was being produced by Azure Entertainment, Warner Bros, and Deepika Padukone's Ka Films. She was scheduled to reprise the role of Hathaway in the remake.

Several Bollywood celebrities tweeted right after the news was announced.

Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2020 10:17:49 IST