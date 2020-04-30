Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67: Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Subhash Ghai mourn actor's death

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's untimely demise on Thursday brought in a barrage of reactions on social media. The actor was taken to HN Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday morning after he complained of breathing issues.

From actors to politicians, eminent personalities, including the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the loss of the stalwart.

While Amitabh Bachchan wrote that this information "destroyed" him, Akshay Kumar termed the news "heartbreaking." Rajinikanth prayed for his "dearest friend" to rest in peace. Others who expressed their condolences were his co-star in several films Hema Malini, directors Anubhav Sinha, Subhash Ghai, Nikkhil Advani, Imtiaz Ali, veteran actor Raj Babbar, Karan Johar, lyricist Javed Akhtar, Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, singer Lata Mangeshkar, Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonali Bendre-Behl, Anupam Kher, Taapsee Pannu, Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Swara Bhasker, Shilpa Shetty, Johny Lever, musician Mohit Chauhan, television host Mini Mathur, actor and author Jamie Alter, TV actor Shruti Seth, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan among others.

Such an honour. Such a privilege. pic.twitter.com/gGrt5mEFpD — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) April 30, 2020

T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

Today I have lost a dear friend Rishi kapoor. We had first met in Banglore in 1973 .He had come for a charity show of Bobby n I was there for Sholay’s shooting We met in the evening n kept talking till the wee hours to begin a friendship for 47 yrs. Good bye dear friend !! — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 30, 2020

Kya kahun? Kya likhu kuch samajh mein nahi aaraha hai.Rishi ji ke nidhan se mujhe bahut dukh ho raha hai.Unke jaane se film industry ki bahut haani hui hai. Ye dukh sehena mere liye bahut mushkil hai.Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti pradan karein. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 30, 2020

Kuch samay pehle Rishi ji ne mujhe unki aur meri ye tasveer bheji thi.wo sab din,sab baatein yaad aarahi hain. Main shabdheen hogayi hun. pic.twitter.com/IpwCKMqUBq — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 30, 2020

We have lost one of the greats today. An amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and 100% a child of Cinema.

Thank you for all the joy you brought to our lives.

Thank you for being the actor and human being that you were.

You will be badly missed Rishiji.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 30, 2020

Devastated to know Rishi Ji is no more. A great friend , A great artiste, heartthrob of millions. Carrier of a Great legacy. Feel so heartbroken at this loss. Farewell my friend #RishiKapoor. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/gBcdrIXvhO — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 30, 2020

Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of veteran Hindi film actor, Shri Rishi Kapoor. The talented actor essayed many roles with aplomb & was popular for his romantic films. In his passing away, the nation lost a beloved son and film industry lost a gem. pic.twitter.com/vpXvfLO29Q — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 30, 2020

Unbelievable that such a warm human being-Rishi Kapoor is no more!Recall all my movies with him Ek Chadar Maili si, Naseeb etc &under my direction,Tell me oh Khuda. Such a lively interaction with him always!My heart goes out to dear Neetu, Ranbir & all his family. God be with thm — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 30, 2020

Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2020

Both tragedies have happened in ths terrible time of corona & it is too much to digest.Such a wonderful actor,Rishi, snuffed out just whn we thot he was recovering.Sad tht we cannot pay our last respects to this lovely person.We are all with the Kapoors in spirit in ths tragedy🙏 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 30, 2020

The sudden demise of actor #RishiKapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans: Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar (file pic) pic.twitter.com/SGpzDVbH86 — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

Been trying to write something n I can’t put my mind n hands in sync. More like the heart in between is just not able to comprehend this. That laugh, that sense of humour, the honesty and even the bully he was , will be missed. No one like you #RishiKapoor — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 30, 2020

View this post on Instagram 💔 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Apr 29, 2020 at 10:13pm PDT

I'm at an absolute & total loss for words.Holding this phone in disbelief. Yesterday Irrfan and now .... Gutted , sad , heartbroken .I truly believed you'll come out of this .You will be missed , Sir . RIP . Om Shanti. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) April 30, 2020

This cannot be true! Rishi sir was my favourite man,and favourite co-star ever! I still remember being nervous around him in Shuddh Desi Romance. He would put me at ease and treat me just like a friend! Will never forget every advice,every joke he told.❤️ #RIP #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/dfIi935I0v — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) April 30, 2020

Waking up to a news like this is gut-wrenching! A Legendary actor, loved by millions of people around the world has just left us. Your style, brilliance, your smile & joie de vivre... will be dearly missed, Rishi ji❤️ Your legacy will live on for generations to come.#RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/1D1KBlqqWB — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) April 30, 2020

Have no words to express my grief. Can't believe #RishiKapoor ji is gone. A gem who used to light-up the screenspace with his versatility - a Genius of Cinema. Memories of a simple-hearted friend come back to me. Someone so full of life. RIP Brother - You will always be missed. pic.twitter.com/Cv6rmtP1mJ — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) April 30, 2020

Unspeakable grief. Another legend passes away! Blessed to have worked briefly with #RishiKapoor sir in ‘Aurangzeb’ -a great actor, he was as engaging a ranconteur! An artist whose craft grew & sustained across generations! #RIP sir! There cannot will not be another like you! pic.twitter.com/IOCcqWS35p — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 30, 2020

Rest in peace, Rishi ji. You'll always be the eternal romantic hero of our time and your legacy lives on in our hearts. It's been an honour to work with you.#RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/g09tQVR8IJ — Apoorva Mehta (@apoorvamehta18) April 30, 2020

Heartbroken. Man whose films I grew up with, whose songs performed with flamboyance n flourish, I sang thru college n regale my audience with even now in shows, has gone. Heart is heavy Feels empty Grief consumes. A personal loss RIP Rishiji. Wish u strength Ranbir. #RishiKapoor — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) April 30, 2020

An actor par excellence and a legend who will live forever in our hearts. Rest in peace #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/DFfF3hy22M — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) April 30, 2020

Saddened to hear that my senior schoolmate at Mumbai's CampionSchool, Rishi Kapoor, whom i competed with in "inter-class dramatics" in 1967-68, has gone to a better world. From the romantic hero of "Bobby"to the mature character actor of his last films, he evolved remarkably. RIP pic.twitter.com/9eyzE0qP38 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 30, 2020

Demise of a another legend this morning.still can’t believe.whats with this year man.2020 sucks big time.may his soul rest in peace..condolences..#RishiKapoor — Amit Trivedi (@ItsAmitTrivedi) April 30, 2020

Saddened by the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor who left a profound imprint on Bollywood by his versatility acting. Have grown up watching many of his films since my student days. A great loss to the world of creativity. My sincere condolences! ॐ शान्ति!! — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 30, 2020

This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2020

Deeply shocked & saddened at the demise of the iconic & versatile film actor #RishiKapoor. A National Film Award winner, he acted in more than than 150 films. He endured his illness with dignity and grace. My condolences to his family, friends, fans & the entire film fraternity. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 30, 2020

It's shocking to hear about the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. 🙏🏻 May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/pAfOGhdzm0 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 30, 2020

View this post on Instagram Too much loss too soon... A post shared by NIMRATasneem KAUReshi (@nimratofficial) on Apr 29, 2020 at 9:41pm PDT

Up there looks like a lot more fun right now 💔 pic.twitter.com/GVBhb6r0CP — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) April 30, 2020

Rafoochakkar, Hum kissi se kam nahin, Karz, Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb... Any film that starred #RishiKapoor had an ISI mark of fun for me. Nobody could communicate joy, emotion, romance and sass all together as he could. This is just heartbreaking 💔 — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) April 30, 2020

I actually have no words to describe the despair I’m feeling RIP #RishiKapoor 💔😢 — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) April 30, 2020

Deeply saddened by the news of Rishi Kapoor’s passing away. He was & will always remain a star in the hearts & minds of every Indian. The joy he brought to millions with his performances on screen is beyond compare. My prayers that his soul may find peace, Om Shanti🙏#RishiKapoor — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) April 30, 2020

The passing of veteran actor #RishiKapoor ji is a huge loss for Indian Cinema. He will continue to live on amongst us through his iconic works. My condolences to his family and fans. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) April 30, 2020

Deeply saddened on hearing about #rishikapoor ji Yeh khabar sunke bohot dukh ho raha hai. I have such lovely memories of working with him. Our country has lost a great actor today. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/aVeKX9etkt — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) April 30, 2020

Remember shooting this with #RishiKapoor so clearly. Miss you so much sir. Love you so much sir. pic.twitter.com/SLb8liwrXr — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) April 30, 2020

This is a sad sad week for cinema. Rest in peace ⁦#RishiKapoor sir. Had the absolute privilege of working with him in #Aurangzeb Used to tell me he can’t call me by name as I shared it with his grand father. Farewell legend. We will miss you! pic.twitter.com/VSZHRqNks9 — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) April 30, 2020

"I am no champion, no great name, just a small actor who loves working for cinema." Thank you for the memories, legend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZitTICNMFo — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 30, 2020

How do I put my lifelong relationship with Chintu uncle into words. I have known him literally from the time I was born. My first memory of him however which is etched in me still is that of his wedding with Neetu aunty. pic.twitter.com/GYb00QYbWu — goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) April 30, 2020

जिन्हें देख कर लगता है कि ये तो हमेशा रहेंगे, वो भी चले जाते हैं। Forever the youngest, forever the most energetic. You will always be the coolest, Rishi Kapoor. pic.twitter.com/UYmziIWVru — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) April 30, 2020

And a strange connection with Rishi Kapoor. As an obese kid in early 90s, I had serious body image issues while facing bullying at school. Until I saw him in MERA NAAM JOKER. The first sesnitive portrayal of a kid like me dealing with it with a smile. It truly changed my life. pic.twitter.com/uzUrHQz0F4 — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) April 30, 2020

No one treated me with the respect an actor gives a director more than you did, that too being who you were. You were my friend sir. I’m sitting, remembering and just chuckling, laughing. Waiting for your booming voice to say “boy... make me one more drink!” #RishiKapoor #RIP — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) April 30, 2020

At least one thing is for sure. There will be jashan in the heavens tonight. #RIPLegend #RishiKapoor #IrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/V4qXyWjeqp — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) April 30, 2020

It’s a disaster. Unbearable. . Shocking. unbelievable.

my dearest friend for 40 years is no more.

People call him #RISHI KAPOOR.

I knew him #CHINTU

My best friend. My best actor. my guide .

Met him last at his home.

A Man Of Undying energy gone. shocked

RIP DOST🙏🏽 BYE👤 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) April 30, 2020

Saddest part of life today

We can’t see the face of our best friend on his departure

CORONA CURSE 👤

We all pray for peace of his pure noble soul from our souls at our home with my full family n each member of @MuktaArtsLtd @MuktaA2Cinemas @Whistling_Woods

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽RIP #CHINTU — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) April 30, 2020

End of an era. Thank you sir for the indelible memories and movies. #Legacy #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/vZUk1HPXgf — JioMAMIwithStar (@MumbaiFilmFest) April 30, 2020

I will miss you Chintu sir. pic.twitter.com/ioWvKiJZxr — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) April 30, 2020

Grief-stricken by the demise of the charismatic actor Rishi Kapoor ji . A Versatile Performer... who I always admired . An actor from a legendary family entertaining us for decades gone too soon . Condolences to the entire family . RIP . #Rishikapoor pic.twitter.com/Q0EbEXADZm — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 30, 2020

