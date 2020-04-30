You are here:

Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra Jonas mourn actor's death

FP Staff

Apr 30, 2020 10:34:14 IST

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's untimely demise on Thursday brought in a barrage of reactions on social media. The actor was taken to HN Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday morning after he complained of breathing issues.

From actors to politicians, eminent personalities, including the Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the loss of the stalwart.

While Amitabh Bachchan wrote that this information "destroyed" him, Akshay Kumar termed the news "heartbreaking." Rajinikanth prayed for his "dearest friend" to rest in peace. Others who expressed their condolences were his co-star in several films Hema Malini, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, musician Mohit Chauhan, actor and author Jamie Alter, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan among others.

Here are some of the posts

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Too much loss too soon... A post shared by NIMRATasneem KAUReshi (@nimratofficial) on

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2020 10:47:21 IST

