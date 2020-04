Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra Jonas mourn actor's death

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's untimely demise on Thursday brought in a barrage of reactions on social media. The actor was taken to HN Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday morning after he complained of breathing issues.

From actors to politicians, eminent personalities, including the Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the loss of the stalwart.

While Amitabh Bachchan wrote that this information "destroyed" him, Akshay Kumar termed the news "heartbreaking." Rajinikanth prayed for his "dearest friend" to rest in peace. Others who expressed their condolences were his co-star in several films Hema Malini, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, musician Mohit Chauhan, actor and author Jamie Alter, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan among others.

Here are some of the posts

T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of veteran Hindi film actor, Shri Rishi Kapoor. The talented actor essayed many roles with aplomb & was popular for his romantic films. In his passing away, the nation lost a beloved son and film industry lost a gem. pic.twitter.com/vpXvfLO29Q — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 30, 2020

Unbelievable that such a warm human being-Rishi Kapoor is no more!Recall all my movies with him Ek Chadar Maili si, Naseeb etc &under my direction,Tell me oh Khuda. Such a lively interaction with him always!My heart goes out to dear Neetu, Ranbir & all his family. God be with thm — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 30, 2020

Both tragedies have happened in ths terrible time of corona & it is too much to digest.Such a wonderful actor,Rishi, snuffed out just whn we thot he was recovering.Sad tht we cannot pay our last respects to this lovely person.We are all with the Kapoors in spirit in ths tragedy🙏 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 30, 2020

The sudden demise of actor #RishiKapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans: Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar (file pic) pic.twitter.com/SGpzDVbH86 — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

Been trying to write something n I can’t put my mind n hands in sync. More like the heart in between is just not able to comprehend this. That laugh, that sense of humour, the honesty and even the bully he was , will be missed. No one like you #RishiKapoor — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 30, 2020

I'm at an absolute & total loss for words.Holding this phone in disbelief. Yesterday Irrfan and now .... Gutted , sad , heartbroken .I truly believed you'll come out of this .You will be missed , Sir . RIP . Om Shanti. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) April 30, 2020

Waking up to a news like this is gut-wrenching! A Legendary actor, loved by millions of people around the world has just left us. Your style, brilliance, your smile & joie de vivre... will be dearly missed, Rishi ji❤️ Your legacy will live on for generations to come.#RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/1D1KBlqqWB — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) April 30, 2020

Heartbroken. Man whose films I grew up with, whose songs performed with flamboyance n flourish, I sang thru college n regale my audience with even now in shows, has gone. Heart is heavy Feels empty Grief consumes. A personal loss RIP Rishiji. Wish u strength Ranbir. #RishiKapoor — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) April 30, 2020

An actor par excellence and a legend who will live forever in our hearts. Rest in peace #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/DFfF3hy22M — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) April 30, 2020

Saddened to hear that my senior schoolmate at Mumbai's CampionSchool, Rishi Kapoor, whom i competed with in "inter-class dramatics" in 1967-68, has gone to a better world. From the romantic hero of "Bobby"to the mature character actor of his last films, he evolved remarkably. RIP pic.twitter.com/9eyzE0qP38 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 30, 2020

Demise of a another legend this morning.still can’t believe.whats with this year man.2020 sucks big time.may his soul rest in peace..condolences..#RishiKapoor — Amit Trivedi (@ItsAmitTrivedi) April 30, 2020

Saddened by the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor who left a profound imprint on Bollywood by his versatility acting. Have grown up watching many of his films since my student days.

A great loss to the world of creativity.

My sincere condolences!

ॐ शान्ति!! — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 30, 2020

This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2020

Deeply shocked & saddened at the demise of the iconic & versatile film actor #RishiKapoor. A National Film Award winner, he acted in more than than 150 films. He endured his illness with dignity and grace. My condolences to his family, friends, fans & the entire film fraternity. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 30, 2020

It's shocking to hear about the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. 🙏🏻 May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/pAfOGhdzm0 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 30, 2020

View this post on Instagram Too much loss too soon... A post shared by NIMRATasneem KAUReshi (@nimratofficial) on Apr 29, 2020 at 9:41pm PDT

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2020 10:47:21 IST