Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Madhuri Dixit Nene mourn actor's death

FP Staff

Apr 30, 2020 10:34:14 IST

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's untimely demise on Thursday brought in a barrage of reactions on social media. The actor was taken to HN Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday morning after he complained of breathing issues.

From actors to politicians, eminent personalities, including the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the loss of the stalwart.

While Amitabh Bachchan wrote that this information "destroyed" him, Akshay Kumar termed the news "heartbreaking." Rajinikanth prayed for his "dearest friend" to rest in peace. Others who expressed their condolences were his co-star in several films Hema Malini, director Anubhav Sinha, Raj Babbar, Karan Johar, lyricist Javed Akhtar, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, Lata Mangeshkar, Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anupam Kher, Taapsee Pannu, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Swara Bhasker, Shilpa Shetty, Johny Lever, musician Mohit Chauhan, television host Mini Mathur, actor and author Jamie Alter, TV actor Shruti Seth, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan among others.

Here are some of the posts

(Also read on Firstpost — Rishi Kapoor passes away: From Bobby, Chandni to Kapoor & Sons, a look at celebrated actor's most remarkable films)

 




I was 7 years old and overheard that my parents were invited to see a preview of “Duniya meri Jeb mein”...it starred my favourite Rishi kapoor...it was school night and my very particular mother refused to let me come with her....I threw such a tantrum because i couldn’t bare the fact that I was being disallowed from seeing a Chintu kapoor film...the parents finally succumbed...i went ....with stars in my eyes...like i had every time I saw him on celluloid...he was my HERO! The very handsome,the exceptionally charming,the eternally Romantic RISHI KAPOOR...my childhood was dedicated to watching him sing his songs with abandon, wearing his printed sweaters and dancing in my bedroom.....doing the dafliwalle routine with a dinner plate in front of my school friends...and finally nearly fainting when I met him for the first time in Cochin on the sets of my fathers film DUNIYA...I looked at him like he was a monument that I wanted to keep marvelling at....when i directed him in SOTY i shed a tear silently after he gave his first shot ... a major childhood dream was actualised ....today i feel like an irreplaceable void has crept into my existence...a piece of my growing years has been snatched away....i am honoured to love him...to know him...to have a drink and reminisce with him....I still will .. how can the romance of Indian Cinema ever leave us? Never. Dard -e dil....but this legendary legacy will live on! I LOVE YOU RISHI KAPOOR!❤️❤️❤️



 

 

 

 

 

 



 

💔

 

 

 

 



 

Too much loss too soon... A post shared by NIMRATasneem KAUReshi (@nimratofficial) on




Rest in peace Chintu uncle.. All my love to you. I’m so sorry we all couldn’t say bye properly.






It’s a great great loss . RIP #rishikapoor sir .Your legacy will live on forever sir 🙏🏻



(Also Read: Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67: Revisiting Khullam Khulla, his autobiography offering a ringside view of Bollywood)

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2020 12:07:36 IST

