Rishi Kapoor fails to recognise Sridevi in Kaun Sachcha Kaun Jhootha GIF; Twitter offers help

Rishi Kapoor left Twitterati stumped this morning when he failed to recognise late screen icon Sridevi in a GIF shared by one of the users. He was later reminded in the comments section that the GIF is actually from a song from the 1997 movie Kaun Sachcha Kaun Jhootha, one of the few movies he did with the actress.

What film is this? And I cannot recognise the actress with me! https://t.co/NpZlqurrq8 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 4, 2018

Some Twitter users were left baffled by Rishi's inability to recognise the actress, who he has worked with in five films - Nagina, Chandni, Banjaran and Gurudev. The first two were the on-screen couple's biggest hits and helped them gain a stronger foothold in the industry. Here are some tweets from people who were clearly not buying what Kapoor was trying to sell:

Nobody would have recognised you if she had not worked with you in Nagina and Chandni. — Deepa Bhatia (@_DeepaBhatia) August 4, 2018

Exactly! Rishi, Anil and Jackie were wallpapers in Sridevi films. The hubris of the man to feign ignorance to the identity of spectacular Sri! — Yusuf Nasrullah (@judefan) August 4, 2018

come on. you're kidding right!!? you can't identify SUPER STAR SRIDEVI who catapulted your career? either you lost your memory or you're heavily drugged. either way i hope you'll get well soon. chintuji, cognac sharap hoti. sometimes 😂🍻 Cheers! pic.twitter.com/4xdFWflbTY — Micky abraham (@mickyblessy) August 4, 2018

You acted in 5 Hindi films with Indian cinema's biggest female superstar, our #Sridevi ma'am. Yet, you were sooo blind to recognize her from 1996 #Kaunsachakaunjhoota film song clip wherein you were trying hard to dance with her in Goa. Shame! pic.twitter.com/hlKoQe5eL6 — Diehardfanof Sridevi (@diehardfanofsri) August 6, 2018

Although Kapoor hasn't asked for an apology, maybe Twitter will forgive and forget?

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 17:29 PM