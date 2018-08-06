You are here:

Rishi Kapoor fails to recognise Sridevi in Kaun Sachcha Kaun Jhootha GIF; Twitter offers help

FP Staff

Aug,06 2018 17:29:26 IST

Rishi Kapoor left Twitterati stumped this morning when he failed to recognise late screen icon Sridevi in a GIF shared by one of the users. He was later reminded in the comments section that the GIF is actually from a song from the 1997 movie Kaun Sachcha Kaun Jhootha, one of the few movies he did with the actress.

Some Twitter users were left baffled by Rishi's inability to recognise the actress, who he has worked with in five films - Nagina, Chandni, Banjaran and Gurudev. The first two were the on-screen couple's biggest hits and helped them gain a stronger foothold in the industry. Here are some tweets from people who were clearly not buying what Kapoor was trying to sell:

Although Kapoor hasn't asked for an apology, maybe Twitter will forgive and forget?

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 17:29 PM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Rishi Kapoor #Sridevi

also see

Mulk set to release as per schedule; director Anubhav Sinha clarifies court order was a rumour

Mulk set to release as per schedule; director Anubhav Sinha clarifies court order was a rumour

Mulk: Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama banned by Pakistan censor board

Mulk: Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu's courtroom drama banned by Pakistan censor board

Rishi Kapoor says Ranbir is a better actor than him: 'He has proved everyone wrong with Sanju'

Rishi Kapoor says Ranbir is a better actor than him: 'He has proved everyone wrong with Sanju'