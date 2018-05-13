Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 102 Not Out to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan

After impressing at the box office, 102 Not Out is now being recognised at high government offices as well as reports stated that the Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer will be screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The special screening will be attended by Rashtrapati Bhavan officials, ministers and their families, reported The Times of India. The film's director Umesh Shukla said, "I think some officials from Rashtrapati Bhavan got to know about the film and we got a request for a screening. It is a film which three generations of a family can sit and watch together. It is our privilege that the film is being screened for the President,” says Umesh.

Midday reported that the film's team is currently working out the logistics of the screening which will take place either on Sunday or Monday.

The film portrays the relationship between a 102-year-old man (Bachchan) and his 75-year-old son (Kapoor). Bachchan's centenarian wants to break the world record of being the oldest man alive, which is held by a 118-year-old Chinese man. He plans to do it by putting his son in an old age home.

The actor duo, who have worked together in films such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie, Naseeb and Coolie, reunite on screen after 26 years.

