Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' nominated for Best Film and Best Actor (Male) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023
Hombale Films took over 2022 with its action thriller ‘Kantara‘. Bringing a story from the heartlands of India, the film won the hearts of the audience and critics alike. Having received many praises and awards at National and International podiums, the film has been nominated in the categories of Best Film and Best Actor (Male) at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.
As the Hindi version was garnering praises in the north-Indian markets last year, in an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, Rishab Shetty spoke about the concept of Bhoota Kola and the toughest part while shooting Kantara.
With such kind of unique subject and grand scale, did you expect that Kantara will become a global phenomenon?
No, earlier, when I came up with the concept, I always thought that the conflict between humans and nature is a universal conflict. I always think and say that ‘more regional is more universal’. So, this folklore, which narrates the story of agricultural land, shows the universal conflict between two lead characters, Shiva (representative of nature) and Murali (reflection of humans) and added the layers with Bhoota Kola and Devaragni, which is the bridge between human and nature.
He added, “This belief or ritual is not only in Karnataka but in all corners of the country but with different procedures and sentiments but the core is the same. So, I had that confidence it will have a universal appeal but didn’t imagine that it would go that big and huge. The film has become big because of Kannada people and their love towards the film. They also took their non-Kannadiga friends with them for the film and I am really grateful for their support. In fact, the shows of the film are even increasing in the markets of USA, UAE and Australia.”