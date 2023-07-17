Hombale Films took over 2022 with its action thriller ‘Kantara‘. Bringing a story from the heartlands of India, the film won the hearts of the audience and critics alike. Having received many praises and awards at National and International podiums, the film has been nominated in the categories of Best Film and Best Actor (Male) at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

As the Hindi version was garnering praises in the north-Indian markets last year, in an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, Rishab Shetty spoke about the concept of Bhoota Kola and the toughest part while shooting Kantara.

With such kind of unique subject and grand scale, did you expect that Kantara will become a global phenomenon?