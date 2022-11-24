Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has turned out to be a massive blockbuster with gargantuan love from critics and audiences alike. Shetty spoke in a recent interview about the rigorous yet rewarding experience of shooting for his blockbuster’s climax amid grueling circumstances. For the uninitiated, it’s a climax that has never been seen before, or even imagined before.

Speaking to IMDb, Shetty said, “The sequence was very difficult because it was a single shot with 360 degree shots and rain effect. And it was difficult to carry water to that place. So, we asked villagers over there if we could draw water from the well there. The shoot went on for 6 to 7 days and we used the water from there. By the time, the shoot ended, the well’s water had finished. It was pretty hectic.”

He added, “While rehearsing for that scene, I had an issue with my shoulder. During one 360 degree shot, I dislocated my shoulder. While shooting another sequence the next day, I dislocated the other sequence too. Both my shoulders were dislocated but I continued to shoot.”

Hombale Films Kantara is truly unstoppable when it comes to seeing its ever-rising growth. Be it the box office or capturing different territories with its success, the film is growing like there is no end. While the film has captured the Kannada and Hindi market with its release, it also has set its strong imprint on the global front now as it has become the first South Indian film to play in 50+ theaters after 25 days in a single language in the USA.

Moreover, Kantara is setting up the example of its success in a true sense. Where the film has recently made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb, it also went on to spread its charm on the International front by being the first ever Kannada movie that will be screened in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

