Following its release on 30 September, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has emerged as one of the blockbuster films this year. After the success of KGF 2, Kantara has now taken the Kannada film industry to the next level as it continues to impress people across the country. While the film was initially released in Kannada, following its popularity, it was later dubbed into many other languages including Hindi. The Hindi version released on 14 October 2022. Since then, the Hindi version of the film has also been working extremely well at the box office.

With the film already dubbed in Hindi, the director-actor recently spoke on the film being remade in Bollywood and his response didn’t seem in favour of the same. In a recent interview with ETimes, Rishab Shetty while speaking over the slew of matters including his film’s success, controversies, and criticisms also shed light on his views on Kantara being remade in the Hindi language.

Upon being asked if there is no chance of the film being remade in Hindi as it has already been dubbed for the Hindi language audiences, Shetty responded by saying “Yeah, that’s better.”

Furthermore, after he was asked about which actor would be suitable for the lead character in Bollywood, Shetty added, “To be able to play such characters, you have to believe in the roots and culture. There are many big actors in the Hindi film industry whom I admire. But I am not interested in remakes.”

On the other hand, he also added that audiences no longer look at films as Bollywood or Sandalwood, but just as Indian cinema.

“People are crossing the language barrier and watching content from across the country. Every industry has made an immense contribution to Indian cinema.”

Kantara‘s fever grips the country

It has been more than a month since Kantara hit the theatres, however, it is still going strong at the box office, not just in Karnataka but in other states as well, thanks to being dubbed into various languages. Continuing its dream run, the film has shattered several box office records and is also doing a fantastic job at both the global and domestic box offices.

Centered around a mix of folklore and fantasy in line with a traditional dance form called ‘Bhootha Kola’, Kantarahelps to bring alive the traditional culture and the age-old art form.

