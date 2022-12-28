Rishab Shetty and Rakshit Shetty meet for 'friendly' get-together; fans excited about another collaboration post Kantara

After having an amazing year with their films going well at the box office, actors Rishab Shetty and Rakshit Shetty have now left their fans excited over a possible collaboration between the two. Taking to Instagram, Kantara director and actor Rishab Shetty recently shared a photo with Rakshit Shetty as the two met up for a friendly get-together. We could also spot actor Pramod Shetty and Rishab’s wife, Pragathi in the picture. Though the actor did not reveal any information about the reason for their meeting, it has indeed sparked excitement among their fans who are sure about the actors finally coming together for the Hombale Films project, Richard Anthony – Lord of The Sea.

Shared two days back, the actor also added a heartwarming caption that reads, “Friends.”

In the meantime, as soon as the photo was shared, many of their fans took to the comment section and shared their excitement. A user wrote, “They are giving a hint here “RICHARD ANTHONY”, while another one wrote, “Richard Anthony loading.” Users also flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Notably, while Rakshit is all set to make a comeback with the film, there are speculations that Rishab will also be a part of the film. The film was announced last year through a tweet. Taking to Twitter in July last year, Rakshit wrote, “I have always believed that my work should speak for me first and only then words should follow… Here it is. When the tide brings back the dead, the shores bleed red. Returning to where it all began, Richard Anthony – Lord of the sea.”

I have always believed that my work should speak for me first and only then words should follow… Here it is ☺️ When the tide brings back the dead, the shores bleed red. Returning to where it all began, #RichardAnthony – Lord of the sea.@AJANEESHB @Karthik1423 @KRG_Connects pic.twitter.com/X1iwUrPrCM — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) July 11, 2021



The film is a spinoff of Rakshit’s directorial venture, Ulidavaru Kandanthe which also features Pramod Shetty. However, a confirmation is yet to be received about Rishab Shetty’s collaboration with Rakshit for the film.

On the work front, while Rishab’s Kantara became one of the biggest films of the year, Rakshit’s 777 Charlie also did well at the box office.

