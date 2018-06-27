Rima Kallingal, other members of Women in Cinema Collective resign from AMMA over Dileep's reinstatement

The decision by the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) to take Dileep back into their fold has prompted several core members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) to resign from AMMA, according to a report by The News Minute.

Actresses who have stepped down from AMMA are Rima Kallingal, Remya Nambeesan and director Geetu Mohandas. Apart from these names, the WCC comprises several prominent women from the film industry.

Director Geetu Mohandas, in her note to the film body, said, "I am resigning from AMMA. I should have done this long back. I had understood when I was a working committee member of AMMA that it is tough to question AMMA's decisions when being a part of it. AMMA needs people who follow the decision of the leadership without questioning. Our voices are getting drowned there. We cannot allow that anymore. I stand with my friend and will fight AMMA's such irresponsible actions from outside."

Rima Kallingal said in her note, "What happened right now is not a problem that can be confined to a single person or a single organisation. I'm not leaving 'AMMA' for just this one problem. I'm leaving with the hope that the next generation will be able to courageously continue with full self respect and without making any compromises."

Remya Nambeeshan, a close friend of the survivor's, said that she is resigning from AMMA to protest the highly irresponsible stance taken by the film body. She said that AMMA has taken a deceitful and inhuman stance against someone who has suffered gruesome assault.

AMMA, under the newly appointed president Mohanlal, had reinstated Dileep, who stands accused of being the mastermind behind the assault. AMMA had previously been forced to remove Dileep after he was arrested by the police. Members of the WCC as well as actors like Prithviraj had, at the time, demanded his removal.

