Rima Das, Village Rockstars and Bulbul Can Sing director, part of International Jury at Berlinale

Bulbul Can Sing director Rima Das has been asked to join the panel of the 14Plus International Jury at the Berlin International Film Festival this year, reports The Quint.

The Generation sections at the Berlinale comprised two main sub-categories. Generation Kplus, which creates stories for those aged four and above, and Generation 14plus, aimed at those aged 14 and above.

The filmmaker says in a statement," Being on the jury of the Berlin International Film Festival is a huge honour and responsibility. I feel blessed that I have got this opportunity at an early stage in my journey. It's only last year that Bulbul Can Sing was part of Generation 14 Plus. This is even more special since the Generation section showcases films for children and youth, which are very close to my heart. I hope more filmmakers in India as well are inspired to make films for children and youth."

Bulbul Can Sing was screened at the Berlinale last year.

Das will be part of a jury also comprising Iranian filmmaker Abbas Amini and South African filmmaker Jenna Bass.

After having a considerably successful run at film festivals and theatres, Village Rockstars and Bulbul Can Sing, her National Award-winning films recently released on Netflix on 15 January.

Check out posts on Bulbul Can Sing and Village Rockstars

View this post on Instagram

An audacious Assamese film. Heartbreaking and uplifting at the same time. A hidden gem in Netflix. #villagerockstars

A post shared by Sayar (@sayar22_97) on Feb 1, 2020 at 10:05am PST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2020 11:00:08 IST