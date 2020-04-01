Rihanna's Believe It, John Legend's Actions, Dua Lipa's Physical, Badshah's Genda Phool: New music this week

Music is the best solution during a lockdown. Artistes across the world are releasing albums and tracks to ensure they attract optimal audiences at this time.

Here are the songs that released recently

Rihanna — 'Believe It'

Making a comeback to music after three long years, singer Rihanna dropped her new song 'Believe It' on 27 March.

The Grammy winner was roped in by Canadian singer PartyNextDoor for the track.

According to E! Online, Rihanna's song is a part of PartyNextDoor album Partymobile, which features other starts like Bad Bunny and Drake.

Fans can hear the 'Umbrella' star's vocals at a few points throughout the tune, including during the chorus.

John Legend — 'Actions'

John Legend's latest single 'Actions' will be featured on The Voice judge's upcoming seventh studio album. The singer confirmed the development during his Instagram live-stream Together At Home concert with wife Chrissy Teigen.

'Actions' comes after another lead single 'Conversations in the Dark.'

Dua Lipa — 'Physical'

'Physical' released as the second single from Dua Lipa's second studio album Future Nostalgia. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Lipa, Sarah Hudson, Clarence Coffee Jr, and Jason Evigan, and produced by the former alongside Koz.

Childish Gambino — '3.15.20'

Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino's recently released album 3.15.20, on Sunday, 22 March. However, the title of the album refers to the original day that it was dropped on the official website, reports New York Post.

Similarly, each track in the album has been named according to the time stamp that it was released in. Even thematically, the album deals with concepts of time, which permeate within each track.

Adam Lambert — 'Velvet'

Adam Lambert's latest album Velvet features the singles 'Feel Something', 'New Eyes', 'Comin' in Hot', 'Superpower,' and 'Roses' with Nile Rodgers. It also has all the tracks featured on Velvet: Side A EP, which dropped in September 2019.

Melanie C — 'Who I Am'

Melanie C revisits her own past in her recent single 'Who I Am.' The track, heavily influenced by disco rhythms, comes after the artiste's 2019 single 'High Heels.'

In a statement, carried by Rolling Stone, Melanie dubbed the song “personal and reflective.” She added, “It’s about how I’ve changed and developed through my life. The more courage I’ve found, the more I have been able to express myself and grow into the woman I now am.”

Badshah — 'Genda Phool'

Badshah released yet another foot-tapping number called 'Genda Phool,' in which the rapper has collaborated with actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

Badshah, in a press statement, said about the song, "'Genda Phool' has been a special experience for me, this is my attempt at treating the audience with something new and exciting. I feel blessed that I have received so much love and support throughout my journey from the audiences. I have always wanted to make content that is relatable across the globe and here I am with a very special song, 'Genda Phool.' I hope the audience continues to support me in my new journey and likes this new song.”

Darshan Raval — 'Bhula Dunga'

Singer-composer Darshan Raval’s latest track 'Bhula Dunga' reunites Bigg Boss 13 favourites Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The song, which released on 24 March, already has close to 4 million views on YouTube.

“My social media account is flooded with messages since the release of the song. We knew the song would resonate with the audience,” Indo Asian News Service reported Darshan as saying.

Updated Date: Apr 01, 2020 14:08:33 IST