Rihanna, worth $1.7bn, is 'world's richest woman musicians', says Forbes
Rihanna derives an estimated 1.4 billion dollars of her fortune from her 50 per cent stake in the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, Forbes reported
Singer and businesswoman Rihanna is worth a whopping $1.7 billion, Forbes said Wednesday, making her one of the world's richest woman musicians.
The R&B songstress parlayed success in the singles charts into a huge make-up and fashion empire, with earnings that now dwarf those of other music megastars like Madonna and Beyonce.
The Barbados-born Robyn Rihanna Fenty exploded onto the scene in 2005, and logged global hits like 'We Found Love' and 'Umbrella', a collaboration with Jay-Z.
But while downloads and tour tickets have contributed to her wealth, it is her business know-how that has rocketed her into the ranks of the uber-wealthy.
Forbes, which regularly compiles lists of the world's richest people, said Wednesday it estimated around $1.4 billion of her nest egg comes from the value of cosmetics company Fenty Beauty, a partnership with French fashion giant LVMH.
Fenty Beauty, which launched in 2017 to promote inclusivity, produces make-up to match dozens of different skin tones.
Rihanna's lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, also contributes to her net worth, Forbes said, pegging the company at $270 million.
Although she has not produced an album since 2016, Rihanna still holds sway over legions of fans, with more than 100 million followers on Instagram and Twitter.
