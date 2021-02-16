Rihanna wears Ganesha necklace in social media post promoting her lingerie brand
Popstar Rihanna recently shared a picture of herself wearing a Ganesha pendant alongside a pair of lilac shorts from her lingerie brand SavagexFenty. Her post was accompanied with lyrics from Jamaican DJ Popcaan's 2018 song 'Naked'.
While her post has clocked in lakhs of likes since its time of upload, some Twitter users have called her accessorising with religious symbols a case of cultural appropriation.
Bhartiya Janata Party politician Ram Kadam wrote that Rihanna has "insulted Hindu deities" by posing topless with the necklace. Shehzad Jai Hind, a political analyst at Times Now, echoed the same sentiment. Vinod Bansal, spokesperson of Vishwa Hindu Parishad demand that her tweet be deleted and Twitter suspend her account.
षड्यंत्र के तेहत @rihanna ने नगन अवस्था में भगवान गणेश जी पेंडट पहन कर किया देवतावो का अपमान। क्या अब भी #Congress #Rihanna का समर्थन करेगी? या विरोध? https://t.co/7zUpnO05GL
— Ram Kadam - राम कदम (@ramkadam) February 16, 2021
Is this tweet and the twitter handle @rihanna doesn't qualify to be suspended by the @Twitter @TwitterIndia ? I alongwith many Hindus hv already reported it. @MinOfCultureGoI @rsprasad to please look into it. pic.twitter.com/FhQ2MwB3hN
— विनोद बंसल (@vinod_bansal) February 16, 2021
I am a Muslim but as an Indian and Maharashtrian I love Lord Ganesha ji - sorry this misuse of Ganesha ji image hurts my feelings & sentiments - will Rihanna Backers in India accept this also? #GaneshaInsultedpic.twitter.com/ueHOS9UMZF
— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) February 16, 2021
Meanwhile, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s largest luxury group, has put Rihanna’s Fenty fashion collection on hold.
The move, confirmed by LVMH Wednesday, comes nearly two years after the fashion conglomerate announced the collaboration with the pop artist and business mogul. Rihanna became the first Black woman to head a luxury house with LVMH, which owns such labels as Christian Dior, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton.
“Rihanna and LVMH have jointly made the decision to put on hold the RTW activity, based in Europe, pending better conditions,” according to the statement by LVMH emailed to The Associated Press.
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
