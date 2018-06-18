Rihanna reveals on The Graham Norton Show that she's working on new reggae-influenced album

Singer Rihanna has confirmed that she is working on her new album.

The musician shared the news during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show where she was promoting her new film Ocean's 8.

"I am actually in the studio at the moment," she told Norton when he asked her about a new album.

When asked if her LP could be out by Christmas, she laughed and questioned how much a fan had paid Norton to ask the question, before teasing: "You'll just have to wait and see."

The Umbrella hitmaker's upcoming record would be reggae-influenced, with the new material said to have been inspired by Bob Marley and influential producer Supa Dups.

During the show, the singer was left red-faced when Norton shamed her for stealing wine glasses from posh events.

Norton posted a series of images of Rihanna leaving parties and clutching glasses and goblets as the star giggled nervously, saying at least one of the items was returned to "the hotel I took it from", reports aceshowbiz.com.

Norton warned Rihanna's fellow guests and her Ocean's 8 castmates to watch out for the R&B star's real-life "criminal" behaviour.

"My mom is gonna see this," the horrified singer, who plays a computer hacker in the new all-female heist movie, said in the show.

