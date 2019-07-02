You are here:

Rihanna meets Chris Gayle after Sri Lanka-West Indies match at ICC World Cup; cricketer signs his bat for her

Rihanna supported West Indies at the ongoing cricket World Cup and met the star player Chris Gayle post the match. She was present at West Indies' group stage match against Sri Lanka, which the men in maroon lost by 23 runs on 1 July (Monday).

The official Twitter handle of ICC World Cups posted a 22-second-long video of the 'Umbrella' hitmaker meeting Gayle. Dressed in white, Rihanna happily posed for pictures with the sports star and also got a cricket bat signed by him.

The official handle of Windies cricket team also shared Rihanna's pictures from the stadium. "Look who came to #Rally with the #MenInMaroon," the caption read.

Thanks for your amazing support https://t.co/DByfdvfklz — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 2, 2019

The pop diva, who hails from Barbados, a Caribbean island nation, shared a selfie sporting the team's cap on Twitter. She captioned it with Barbados' flag emoji.

Gayle also thanked Rihanna for the support and even invited her to his birthday party.

It’s a Caribbean thing, Ask RiRi! @rihanna it was pleasure meeting you . Thanks for the cheers and support! May god continue to bless you . I hope you take up the offer to come to my Birthday Party September 20th… https://t.co/zoIET2HpT2 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) July 2, 2019

Rihanna is the first black woman to head a top luxury house that she launched in a partnership with LVMH and was recently declared the the world's richest female musicians by Forbes.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2019 18:40:49 IST