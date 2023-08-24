In the latest Instagram post, singer and songwriter Rihanna shared some pictures where she could be breastfeeding her son, and users couldn’t stop lauding her for the same. A user wrote- “One of the Real moms of all the Celebrities. love the way she spend time with the baby.” Another stated- “Congratulation you show the world that how to care.” One more reacted- “So cute and so beautiful.Happy Rihanna!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RİHANNA (@rihannaofficiall)

Another comment read- “woohoo!!! I tandem fed! A wonderful bonding experience with happy babies! Tiring but worth it. You never get the time back so follow your instincts for you and your children. Feeding methods look different for everyone and we choose what is best for us.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were blessed with a baby boy. With this, the pop singer welcomed her second child with the American rapper. Based on reports by TMZ, the beauty entrepreneur became a second-time mother at the beginning of August. “Sources with direct knowledge tell us the baby arrived on August 3rd in Los Angeles. We don’t yet know the kiddo’s name, but we know it starts with ‘R’ and it’s a boy,” the entertainment outlet reported.

The music megastar, who goes by the name ‘badgalriri’ on Instagram, welcomed her first child, a son, in May last year. The little boy was named RZA Athelston Mayers after the famous leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, an American hip hop collective.

The singer also shared snippets from her maternity shoot. She captioned the post, “In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic this body makes! Baby RZA… he was in there not knowing how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was about to make me.”