Ridley Scott, Kevin Mcdonald reunite for sequel to crowd-sourced 2010 YouTube documentary Life in a Day
Ridley Scott and Kevin Macdonald's Life in a Day will compile user-generated footage from a single date
Filmmakers Ridley Scott and Kevin Macdonald are teaming up again to make a sequel to their 2010 YouTube feature Life in a Day. The 2010 documentary compiled crowd-sourced footage from a single date.
The 2020 sequel will call on millions of people around the world to film their lives on 25 July. The videos will then be vetted in a Macdonald-directed documentary, which will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and on YouTube in 2021. It is produced by Scott's RSA Films in association with Flying Object.
The 2010 feature film, which marked YouTube's fifth birthday, caught the attention of 16 million viewers and was premiered at Sundance in 2011 followed by a theatrical worldwide release.
"Making the first Life in a Day was one of the most joyful and eye-opening experiences of my life. Contributors were generous enough to share often quite intimate moments from their lives as part of a huge, life-affirming, film-making experiment," Macdonald said in a statement, reports Variety.
After submissions close the videos will be reviewed and translated by a 30-person team. The editors on board are Mdhamiri Á Nkemi (Blue Story, The Last Tree), Sam Rice-Edwards (Whitney) and Nse Asuquo (The Stuart Hall Project, The Jazz Ambassadors). MacDonald will
Scott and Kai Hsiung will serve as executive producers, and Jack Arbuthnott and Tim Partridge as producers.
(With inputs from Asian News International)
Here is the submission announcement video
