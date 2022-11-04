One of the most anticipated films is none other than Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 which has already created quite a buzz among fans, especially since makers have confirmed its Diwali 2023 release date. Reuniting for the third installment of the Tiger franchise, while Salman and Katrina will be seen portraying their characters of Tiger and Zoya, the film will also see actor Emraan Hashmi in a prominent role. With that said, as the film is already being hyped up months before its release, another interesting piece of news has come around regarding a new addition to the action spy film.

If a report by Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, TV actress Ridhi Dogra, who is known for her great performances on television and OTT platforms has bagged a role in Tiger 3 and will be seen joining actors Salman, Katrina, and Emraan Hashmi.

A source close to the film has reportedly spilled the beans about the development. Stating that the casting of the film is very strong, the source confirmed that Ridhi Dogra has joined the cast and will be seen in a pivotal role.

“She has done some great work on television and OTT. The details of her character from the Salman Khan starrer are still under wraps. However, the shoot has been wrapped and the team is waiting for the big release next year”, it added.

It is pertinent to note that after working in several TV shows and OTT series including Asur and The Married Woman being the latest, Tiger 3 can be a major leap for her career on the big screen.

Tiger 3 to release on Diwali 2023

While the first look of the film has been unveiled by the makers, actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif also shared the same on their social media handles. Announcing the new release date of the film, the actors announced the postponement of the release from April 2023 to Diwali 2023.

Prior to this, YRF had also dropped a teaser video in March 2022 where Katrina was seen rehearsing with her Korean stunt team while Salman made a last-minute entry.

