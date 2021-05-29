“I am shocked and appalled to learn of the historical allegations made by a number of women against Charlie Hanson,' says Ricky Gervais on the sexual misconduct allegations against his After Life producer.

Actor-comedian Ricky Gervais has responded to the sexual misconduct allegations against producer and director Charlie Hanson. The producer has been removed from Gervais-starrer After Life that streams on Netflix.

As reported by Variety, Gervais said he was shocked and appalled to know of the historical allegations against the producer.

Previously, Gervais and Hanson have collaborated on a number of projects. According to the publication, Hanson was the producer of the series Extras, starring Gervais. He also produced Life’s Too Short, Cemetery Junction, and Derek.

“I am shocked and appalled to learn of the historical allegations made by a number of women against Charlie Hanson. The decision was made to immediately remove him from production and I am confident the matter is being handled thoroughly,” said Gervais in a statement on Saturday.

As reported by Deadline, after the allegations have surfaced, Hanson has also been suspended by BAFTA. He has been accused by 11 women between 2008 and 2016.

Confirming the suspension of Charlie’s membership, a BAFTA spokeswoman said that a number of serious allegations have surfaced about an individual and that they have suspended his membership. The academy has also referred the matter to the police. "BAFTA is an arts charity and does not have the power to investigate historic claims of abuse therefore we have referred the matter to the police. The behaviour that these accounts allege is abhorrent, in complete opposition to BAFTA values, and has no place in our industry," the spokesperson's statement said.

Commenting on the development, a Netflix spokeswoman told the publication that they received an anonymous complaint against Hanson. She further said while the allegations are historical in nature, they have removed him from the show, and reported the matter to the police.

Meanwhile, the agency United Agents have also withdrawn their representation of the producer till the allegations against him are investigated.

On the other hand, Hanson has ‘categorically rejected any wrongdoings’ on his part, reported Deadline. The producer also said that he would do what is necessary to protect his reputation.