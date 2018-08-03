You are here:

Rick 'Zombie Boy' Genest dies aged 32, Lady Gaga mourns model who featured in 'Born This Way'

FP Staff

Aug,03 2018 12:41:37 IST

Model Rick "Zombie Boy" Genest has died in his apartment in what looks like an apparent suicide, reports People.com. Lady Gaga, Genest's friend, confirmed the news on her Twitter handle on 2 August.

Zombie Boy, Rick Genest. Image from Twitter

Genest, 32, was found dead in his home on 1 August as per iHeartRadio Canada. Genest lived in Montreal. Gaga, mourned the model's death who was most well known for his breakout role in singer's 2011 music video 'Born This Way'.

Her tweet asked people to become more aware of mental problems and bring them to the fore. A second tweet posted by the 'Million Reasons' singer asked people suffering from mental disorders to reach out for help at the soonest.

Genest held the Guinness World Record for the maximum number of insect tattoos on his body (176) and another record for most bone tattoos (139). The 32-year-old would have celebrated his birthday on 7 August, notes people.com.

His last post on his official Instagram page went up on 2 August, after his death.

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 12:41 PM

tags: #13 Reasons Why suicide #Age of Zombies #BuzzPatrol #Canada #Entertainment #Lady Gaga #Rick Genest

