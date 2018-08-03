Rick 'Zombie Boy' Genest dies aged 32, Lady Gaga mourns model who featured in 'Born This Way'

Model Rick "Zombie Boy" Genest has died in his apartment in what looks like an apparent suicide, reports People.com. Lady Gaga, Genest's friend, confirmed the news on her Twitter handle on 2 August.

Genest, 32, was found dead in his home on 1 August as per iHeartRadio Canada. Genest lived in Montreal. Gaga, mourned the model's death who was most well known for his breakout role in singer's 2011 music video 'Born This Way'.

The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating. We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it. If you are suffering, call a friend or family today. We must save each other. pic.twitter.com/THz6x5JlpB — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 3, 2018

Her tweet asked people to become more aware of mental problems and bring them to the fore. A second tweet posted by the 'Million Reasons' singer asked people suffering from mental disorders to reach out for help at the soonest.

Science tells us that it takes 21 days to form a habit, if you are suffering from Mental Health issue I beckon for today to be your first day or a continuation of the work you’ve been doing. Reach out if you’re in pain, and if you know someone who is, reach out to them too. pic.twitter.com/4pVR5xyoH6 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 3, 2018

Genest held the Guinness World Record for the maximum number of insect tattoos on his body (176) and another record for most bone tattoos (139). The 32-year-old would have celebrated his birthday on 7 August, notes people.com.

His last post on his official Instagram page went up on 2 August, after his death.

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 12:41 PM