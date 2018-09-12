Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao to develop Crazy Rich Asians-inspired comedy series for ABC

Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao will developing a new comedy project at ABC, reported Variety.

The yet-to-be titled series will be shot with a single camera and revolve around a Chinese American woman, maintaining a healthy distance with her eccentric family, who is suddenly cast into the throes of responsibility. She is forced to take the reins of her family when her grandmother passes away making her the sole inheritor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show was pitched with the title 'Lazy Rich Asians,' inspired by the hit film Crazy Rich Asians.

Gao will be serving both as a writer and as an executive producer on the series, along with Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, and Samie Kim Falvey.

Jessica Gao recently won an Emmy Award for her work in Rick and Morty. The third season episode, "Pickle Rick," touted as one of the show's best, won her the award for outstanding animated programme.

Apart from Rick and Morty, Gao has also written for Silicon Valley, Lab Rats, Robot Chicken, and Bajillion Dollar Propertie$. Besides writing, she also co-hosts the podcast titled Whiting Wongs with Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon.

The report of a new show comes with the ushering of social media hashtag #AsianAugust, which marks the release of a number of successful films led by Asian and Asian-American individuals. From the box office success of Crazy Rich Asians, which has managed to rake in more than $160 million worldwide to Netflix's To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before starring Vietnamese-American actress Lana Condor, Asian actors were seen not in martial arts sequences or as the token ethnic best friend roles.

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2018 17:48 PM