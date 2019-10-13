Rick and Morty Season 4 trailer teases more chaos, misadventures; First five episodes to release on 10 November

A trailer of Rick and Morty's upcoming fourth season was released on 7 October. The show returns with a new installment after almost two years after the Season 3 finale, 'The Rickchurian Mortydate'.

"It’s been way too long. The smartest Rick and Mortiest Morty in the universe are back. And things are pretty much the same. All fucked up," says the voiceover as the trailer teases more chaos, misadventures and shoddy experiments. The trailer also shows the possibility of Morty dying of a mysterious-looking wound, a concerned that is dismissed by Rick.

Here is the trailer

Q: When is Rick and Morty coming back?

A: Sunday November 10th at 11:30p #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/USxMVU6yiI — [adult swim] (@adultswim) October 7, 2019

In May 2018, Rick and Morty was renewed for 70 more episodes. Justin Roiland, who voices both the characters, confirmed with an illustration on Twitter that the network had renewed the show.

The show follows a brilliant scientist Rick, who drags his dull grandson Morty, and sometimes their less cool family, on insane adventures across the multiverse. Since it first started airing in 2013, the series has become more than a cultural phenomenon. IGN writes that recently SEMrush, an online management and content marketing firm, found out that the most popularly searched episodes of the show are: 'The Rickchurian Mortydate' (Season 3, Episode 10), Pilot (Season 1, Episode 1), 'The Rickshank Redemption' (Season 3, Episode 1) and 'Pickle Rick' (Season 3, Episode 3).

IndieWire reports that the makers have already started writing the fifth season of Rick and Morty.

Here is the tweet

More Rick and Morty coming. Looking forward to all the tweets asking where it is! #theydrawingitpic.twitter.com/KZild3B9rP — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) May 10, 2018

The fourth season will have ten episodes. The first five episodes of Rick and Morty will premiere on 10 November.

You can also watch the trailer here.



Updated Date: Oct 13, 2019 15:38:57 IST