Richard Harrison, 'Old Man' from History Channel's Pawn Stars, dies at 77 due to Parkinson’s disease

Pawn Stars patriarch, Richard Benjamin Harrison, who was known as 'The Old Man,' has died at age 77.

Gold & Silver Pawn’s Facebook page posted on 25 June that Harrison was surrounded by 'loving family' this past weekend and died peacefully.

The post said that fans would remember Harrison as a "sometimes grumpy (always loving, however), often wisecracking, and voice of absolute reason" on the History Channel reality show.

The Navy veteran opened the Gold & Silver Pawn store in Las Vegas with his son, Rick. Pawn Stars premiered in 2009 and features the Harrisons interacting with customers who are trying to sell or pawn objects that often are unusual or have historic value.

His son and co-owner of the Gold & Silver Pawn store, Rick Harrison took to Instagram on 25 June in order to express his feelings. He disclosed, his father was suffering from Parkinson’s disease for long.

The services are still pending and the family requested some privacy over this matter. Corey Harrison, his grandson also posted on Instagram:

With inputs from The Associated Press

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 10:45 AM