Richard Gere's Hachi: A Dog’s Tale to be remade in Chinese; film will release on New Year's Eve

As per reports, Feng Xiaogang and Joan Chen will star in Hachi: A Dog's Tale remake, which went on floors on 18 March.

The American drama Hachi: A Dog's Tale, starring Richard Gere in the lead, is getting a Chinese remake. According to a Variety report, Feng Xiaogang and Joan Chen will star in the remake. The film's shooting began on Thursday, 18 March, and it will be directed by Xu Ang.

Hachi: A Dog's Tale released in 2009 and was adapted from the Japanese flick Hachiko Monogatari which came out in 1987. The modern American version was directed by Lasse Hallstro, co-produced by Vicki Shigekuni and Bill Johnson. It was written by Kaneto Shindo and Stephen P. Lindsey.

Hachi: A Dog's Tale depicts the love between a dog and its owner. The dog would accompany his master every day to the train station and would come back to meet him after work. The owner dies at work one day and the dog continues to wait for him at the same spot, every day for a decade after his death. During his visits to the station, Hachi teaches love, loyalty, and compassion to the local people.

In the Chinese remake, Feng will be seen playing the role of the dog's owner while Joan has been roped in to play his wife. It is not yet clear if the Chinese version is a formal remake of the Japanese film or the American film. Taiwanese veteran producer Yeh Jufeng is the executive producer of the film which is set to premiere on New Year's Eve.