Richard Gere attends Dalai Lama session in Bodh Gaya, Bihar; calls his teachings 'sublime'

FP Staff

Jan 05, 2020 12:37:04 IST

Hollywood actor Richard Gere is currently in India to attend teaching sessions by spiritual leader Dalai Lama at the Kalachakra Teaching Ground at Bodh Gaya, Bihar, reports Asian News International. 

Pictures on the internet show the 70-year-old actor was seen interacting with other devotees, and attending the prayer sessions.

After attending a teaching session by his holiness Dalai Lama in Bihar's Bodh Gaya, the Pretty Woman described the teachings as "sublime".

"Teachings were sublime. The first time I was here like 35 years ago, I have seen many changes in Bodh Gaya. It's always incredible to be here with Dalai Lama," the actor told ANI.

Speaking about enlightenment, the actor said, "Buddha came from this place his enlightenment was here and his great enlightenment was that we are all in this together. We are all brothers and sisters. I think we can soften up with each other, become softer and care for each other," Gere added.

Early this week, The Ugly Truth actor Gerard Butler also spent New Years in Rishikesh exploring the spiritual towns of the country. According to The Indian Express, the actor visited Karnataka for Dalai Lama's keynote speech on 'An overview of Tibetan Buddhism and growth of great master Tsongkhapa' at Gaden Lachi. In one of the photos on the internet, the Butler is seen seated with other devotees after attending a talk meet by Dalai Lama.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jan 05, 2020 12:39:01 IST

