Richa Chadha stuns in new photoshoot, talks about healthy weight loss journey
Masaan fame Richa Chadha talks about photoshoots, weight loss, and friendships in her new Instagram post.
Richa Chadha took to social media and left everyone stunned with her new photoshoot in a shimmering gown. The images shot by Ashish Chawla have got the internet buzzing, after Richa recently spoke of self-love and her weight loss journey in the past few months.
She says, "Healthy weight loss means you don’t lose muscle, like in my case the gluteus maximus is intact."
Richa is currently shooting for her next, Fukrey 3 and will soon start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heera Mandi, followed by season 2 of The Great Indian Murder.
