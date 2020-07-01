Richa Chadha recalls Ali Fazal napped after proposing to her for marriage: It may have stressed him out
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus lockdown, recently featured on the cover of a prominent magazine.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus lockdown, recently featured on the cover of a prominent magazine. The couple, in an interview to Brides Today, revealed how they met for the first time, shared anecdotes from their relationship, and about Fazal's subtle marriage proposal story.
Chadha and Fazal co-starred in the Fukrey series and at premiere of Fazal's 2017 film Victoria And Abdul in Venice announced that they were a couple.
Fazal shared that Chadha is the clumsiest person he has ever known, “She thinks I fell in love with her only because of her clumsiness — and it surely is one of the reasons. She is as clumsy as it gets. If she is eating, there will be glasses spilling, food will be all over the place, and cutlery will definitely fall."
The Panga actor recounted the proposal story on her birthday on an island in the Maldives. She added that she never saw the proposal coming. Chadha said that Fazal did not go down on one knee and neither did he have a ring, adding how he napped for ten-minutes probably due to stress.
The couple had scheduled their wedding in April, with reportedly many of their guests flying in from the US and Europe for the ceremony. However, they had to postpone it to latter half of the year due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Check out the pictures here
View this post on Instagram
Presenting the Brides Today June-July 2020 Issue, featuring the first of our Guest Editors, Richa Chadha (@therichachadha ) and Ali Fazal (@alifazal9 ).
View this post on Instagram
They found love in all the little things and it was the little things that made them fall in love—with each other. Richa Chadha (@therichachadha )and Ali Fazal (@alifazal9 )look back on the moments that have left an indelible mark on their journey together.
A post shared by Brides Today (@bridestodayin) on
View this post on Instagram
"We were introduced in 2013, at the first meeting of our film 'Fukrey'," shares Richa. "He entered the room and did a pull-up on the door panel. I thought he was odd. He says he did it 'to be cool'!"
