Richa Chadha, Radhika Apte, Tabu being considered for Mira Nair's Netflix adaptation of A Suitable Boy

Mira Nair, director of movies such as The Namesake, Monsoon Wedding and Salaam Bombay!, is developing an eight-hour-long series based on Vikram Seth's best-selling and critically acclaimed novel A Suitable Boy.

When the news was initially reported, everyone wondered which actors will be cast to play the novel's iconic roles. Now, according to a report by Mid-Day, Mira Nair is in Mumbai and is scouting for talent who can star in her BBC-Netflix adaptation of A Suitable Boy.

According to sources in Mid-Day, Nair met actors Radhika Apte, Richa Chadha and Shefali Shah in Mumbai. Tabu, who has previously collaborated with Nair on The Namesake (2006), is also said to be in talks with the director.

A source is quoted as saying that Nair met Radhika Apte, Richa Chadha and some actresses from regional cinema. The meetings were casual and not auditions. The source adds that Nair also had a chat with Tabu about the project as the author has been specific in his sketch of Lata Mehra — a character who is the right mix of rebellious and subservient. The book mentions that she is of dusky complexion, and Nair wants to stay honest to the source material as much as possible.

The source was also quoted by Mid-Day saying, "the casting agents are bound by non-disclosure agreements, as will the actors who will be eventually brought on board. A final announcement will be made once the show's cast is locked". Nair hopes to take the series on floors later this year, giving the agents a deadline of August to finalise the cast.

Updated Date: May 05, 2018 14:11 PM