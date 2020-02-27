You are here:

Richa Chadha, Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta among others express concern over Delhi violence; call for peace

FP Staff

Feb 27, 2020 10:03:13 IST

Noted Bollywood personalities have taken to Twitter to condemn the deadly communal violence in northeast Delhi.

Members of the film fraternity, including Richa Chadha, Rekha Bhardwaj, Anubhav Sinha, Raveena Tandon, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, Sona Mohapatra, Hansal Mehta, and Nikkhil Advani have expressed their anger at the violence in the Indian capital, that has claimed at least 27 lives.

Anubhav Sinha said he is "Heartbroken. Ashamed. Disgusted. Helpless. Enraged. Devastated. Shocked." by the current state of affairs. Richa Chadha penned a strong statement, which Sonam Kapoor retweeted. Sonam also shared another tweet, writing she is "praying hard."

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani referred to the 2002 Gujarat riots and wrote that people around him are "willing to accept anything better than the rudderless dynastic rule."

Sandhya Mridul likened the current situation to "hell," while Raveena Tandon requested for peace and harmony.

Below are some of the tweets

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2020 10:03:13 IST

