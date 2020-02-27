Richa Chadha, Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta among others express concern over Delhi violence; call for peace

Noted Bollywood personalities have taken to Twitter to condemn the deadly communal violence in northeast Delhi.

Members of the film fraternity, including Richa Chadha, Rekha Bhardwaj, Anubhav Sinha, Raveena Tandon, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, Sona Mohapatra, Hansal Mehta, and Nikkhil Advani have expressed their anger at the violence in the Indian capital, that has claimed at least 27 lives.

Anubhav Sinha said he is "Heartbroken. Ashamed. Disgusted. Helpless. Enraged. Devastated. Shocked." by the current state of affairs. Richa Chadha penned a strong statement, which Sonam Kapoor retweeted. Sonam also shared another tweet, writing she is "praying hard."

Heartbroken. Ashamed. Disgusted. Helpless. Enraged. Devastated. Shocked.

Yup. That’s me right now. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) February 25, 2020

You got blood on your hands...you know who you are. As a true Hindu, I believe in karma. And it won’t wait till your next birth, it will manifest soon...as disease, penury, pain...you’d have earned this, like you’re earning extra money right now,celebrating the murder of others. — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 26, 2020

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani referred to the 2002 Gujarat riots and wrote that people around him are "willing to accept anything better than the rudderless dynastic rule."

So many of my friends were willing to ignore 2002 in favour of development. So many of my friends were willing to accept anything better than the rudderless dynastic rule. The one time I wish I never would have had to say “I told you so...” #DelhiRiots #DelhiBurning 💔 — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) February 25, 2020

Sandhya Mridul likened the current situation to "hell," while Raveena Tandon requested for peace and harmony.

We live in a world where people are still defending this. Some even owning it. With pride. Let’s stop worrying about going to hell. We’re here. — Sandhya Mridul (@sandymridul) February 24, 2020

#prayers for peace and harmony . #delhi . Please stay safe all. 🙏🏻🕉🙏🏻 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 25, 2020

Should all of us be mute spectators while all this mayhem is being unleashed by madmen and bigots. What can those who want this to stop do to reach out to the people and their government? Shouldn't we be on the streets protesting asking for immediate action to stop this violence? — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 25, 2020

Abominable, Loathsome. Repugnant, Vile & Heartbreaking stories I hear & see, #Delhi . #India this isn’t what we ever want to be. — SONA (@sonamohapatra) February 26, 2020

Stop burning my country! — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) February 25, 2020

There is a conflict , confusion inside me coz i am continuously praying for peace, for giving wisdom n peace n kindness in hearts of miscreants, praying for divine intervention and a miracle.. at the same time reading news of only pain violence sufferings is disheartening! — rekha bhardwaj (@rekha_bhardwaj) February 26, 2020

Our country feels like the wounded boy towards the end of this video. pic.twitter.com/Yr5uhYWchH — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) February 26, 2020

Dear Indian uncles who have spent years with silent pent up bigotry and racism in them who now casually pass that off as patriotism because it matches the govt narrative, Hating people isn't the same thing as loving India. You're not a patriot, you're a goddam creep. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 25, 2020

