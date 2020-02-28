You are here:

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to get married tentatively in April, confirms couple's spokesperson

FP Staff

Feb 28, 2020 11:13:31 IST

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will get married tentatively in April, a statement released by the couple's official spokesperson said.

The two actors, who have been romantically involved with each other for quite some time, had neither denied nor confirmed marriage rumours recently, with multiple reports even stating Fazal proposed to Chadha during their recent getaway at the Maldives.

Now the couple's spokesperson has released a statement that reads, “Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. By process, the window that is valid is for three months from the date that has been allotted. The couple is working towards an official registration in the last week of April post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say at the moment is that it’s a happy occasion, and all the parties involved are elated.”

Ali and Richa became friends while shooting together in 2012 on the sets of Fukrey. As per reports, the two began dating each other in 2015 but officially declared it only in 2017.

Check out posts of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha


View this post on Instagram

One of my all time favourite photographs of life.. i miss . Arey Mohabbat. Happy Birthday. जन्म दिन मुबारक पार्ट्नर । दूरी भी अजीब चीज़ है - नई ख़ैर अजीब नहीं है , मैं कुछ पोएटिक लिखना चाह रहा था इस्स मौक़े पे। i guess , the photo says it all. Aur himmat bhi nahi hui. . @therichachadha . . . . . . “Yeh nahi jaanta kitna lamba hai safar.. Main shayad jaanta hoon kitna lamba hai safar. Kal bataaoonga. Tum milna . Waheen. Khaton ke teele pe . Kaagaz tumhaara hoga, kalam-dawaat meri, likhaayi tumhaari, chand bol mere, afsaane tumhaare, ghazlein meri, yeh silsila mera , yeh daastaan-e-मोहब्बत हमारी ! “ - M .

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Power A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9) on

View this post on Instagram

Not a very bloody halloween!!! With @therichachadha ..

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9) on

