Richa Chadha, actress settle dispute, submit statement of undertaking after latter tenders apology

The actress withdrew her statement against Richa Chadha a week after Chadha filed a defamation suit against her for 'false, indecent and derogatory statement' and sought monetary compensation in damages.

Richa Chadha has amicably settled her dispute with an actress and filed consent terms, under which the actress withdrew her statement made against Chadha and tendered an apology.

Chadha last week filed a defamation suit for making a "false, baseless, indecent and derogatory statement" against her and also sought monetary compensation as damages.

The actor, while levelling allegations of rape against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, had also named Chadha and two other female actors.

On Wednesday, advocate Nitin Satpute, appearing for the actress, told Justice A K Menon that both the parties have settled the matter amicably and submitted a statement of undertaking.

"The parties have agreed they would not file any cases against each other with regard to this matter and there would not be any demand for monetary compensation, Satpute told the high court.

Chadha's advocates Veerendra Tulzapurkar and Saveena Bedi Sachar also said the matter has been worked out.

A statement given by Chadha's team clarifies the actress has agreed "not to state, make, publish, republish any defamatory, insulting, humiliating statements against Chadda related to the subject matter of the suit and/or any issue, dispute, complaint, suit, action, controversy, nefarious activity and/or criminal activity" between the actress and any person/party.

Justice Menon accepted the same and disposed of the suit against her.

Chadha in her suit had also arraigned a Telugu news channel and actor Kamaal R Khan as defendants for uploading the actress' video and making further statements against Chadha.

On Wednesday, Khan's advocate Manoj Gadkari told the high court that his client will not make any further statements, but he intends to contest the present suit.

The bench then directed him to file an affidavit and posted the suit for further hearing after six weeks.

On 23 September, the actress lodged an FIR at Mumbai's Versova police station accusing Kashyap of raping her in 2013.

During his questioning by the police on 1 October, Kashyap denied the allegations and provided documentary evidence to show that he was shooting in Sri Lanka at the time when the alleged incident was said to have taken place.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)