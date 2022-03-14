For the first time, any state of America admitted that there was really a massacre of Kashmiri Hindus

Vivek Agnihotri’s film, ‘The Kashmir Files’ has triggered off a movement towards finally giving justice to Kashmiri Pandits who were rendered homeless, if not dead, by a procedure of organized genocide. After crashing into the Indian box office, for the first time in 32 years, a state in the world, that too one of the most democratic and liberal states of USA, after the release of Vivek Agnihotri’s reformative film Rhode Island, has officially recognised ‘Kashmir Genocide of Hindus’ The Kashmir Files.

The certificate from Rhode Island clearly enunciates the truth. In a conversation with this writer in 2019, Vivek Agnihotri had mentioned, “My film ‘The Kashmir Files’ is based on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits. It is based on their real experiences. It’s not a love story. It’s not a family drama. My film doesn’t preach what they should do or how they should heal themselves. Mine is an uninterrupted, uninterpreted narration of the horrors and gut-wrenching stories I have heard and recorded. I have travelled all over the world. By the end of May 2021, we would have covered every corner of the world where there is an aggrieved Kashmiri Pandit family. We are looking for families who have suffered, spending time with them recording their trauma. This is something the government of India should have done thirty years ago. Since they failed, we with our limited resources searching and researching for the last six years on what the Kashmiri Pandits have gone through.”