Rhea Chakraborty is all set and steadfast to do great things in 2023. With her positive mindset and optimism, she has joined hands with India’s leading dog food brand and has showcased her love for street dogs. The actress attended an event and donated a huge lump sum of money for the welfare of these dogs.

Taking to social media, she shared a video of herself from the big event where she can be seen having a great time with street dogs. In the caption, she wrote- “As an animal lover, my heart goes out to the strays who are often subjected to cruelty & neglect. I’m so thrilled to have joined hands with @droolsindia to donate 3 months worth of pet food to World for All Animal Care Canine Centre @worldforallanimaladoptions . Through this initiative we encourage all animal lovers to do their bit in creating a happy & safe environment for the community animals.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Rhea Chakraborty is currently the most positive, most confident, and extremely dynamic on her own! She has rejuvenated herself over all these years and has become the finest version of herself.

The optimistic and ever-shining Rhea Chakraborty has always nourished us with her positive thoughts while she is escalating on her way to discovering a new essence of herself. Having always treated us all with her motivational thoughts about life, the actress has equally charmed us with her aesthetic beauty. As we enter 2023, it makes us look at some stunning pictures of the actress with her gorgeous looks spreading ever glowing and optimization.

