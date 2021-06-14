Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kapoor remember Sushant Singh Rajput: 'Still numb'
Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary: 'There is no life without you. This void cannot be filled'
On the first death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood personalities Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, and directors Abhishek Kapoor and Mukesh Chhabra paid tributes to their "curious" and "inspirational" colleague.
Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on 14 June, 2020.
A popular face on Indian television courtesy of the hit soap opera Pavitra Rishta, Rajput made his feature debut in 2013 with Kai Po Che!, directed by Kapoor. The duo went on to become friends, later re-teaming for 2018's Kedarnath.
The director said he is yet to come to terms with Rajput's death.
1 yr today..Still numb #OmNamahShivaya 🙏@itsSSR #SushanthSinghRajput #superstar forever pic.twitter.com/hKsmGeGT31
— Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) June 14, 2021
Rhea Chakraborty
Remembering the late actor, Chakraborty in her post mentioned how Sushant was her life and without him there is a void that cannot be filled. “There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. I wait for you every day to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me," she wrote.
Mukesh Chhabra
Rajput's friend and casting director Chhabra, who directed the actor in his last cinematic outing Dil Bechara, shared Kapoor's sentiment.
"Nothing seems to be the same. The void you left behind still remains," he added.
Nothing seems to be the same. The void you left behind still remains. Here's hoping I'll see you once again. Miss you Brother😔 #stillnumb #sushantsinghrajput pic.twitter.com/TcmoqdVp8H
— Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) June 14, 2021
Bhumi Pednekar
In an emotional note, Pednekar said she misses her Sonchiriya co-star and his questions. "From the stars to the things unknown, you showed me the world as I had never seen it before. I hope you've found your peace my curious sweet SSR...Om Shanti," she wrote on the photo-video sharing platform.
Ankita Lokhande
Rajput's Pavitra Rishta co-star and former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande shared a montage of their pictures on the social media platform.
"This was our journey. Phir milenge chalte chalte (until next time)," she captioned the video.
Pulkit Samrat
Pulkit Samrat, another TV actor who transitioned to films, said Rajput's death felt like "a personal loss". In a note, Samrat said the late star still exists as "an inspiration to those who dare to dream big".
"You exist in the hopes and aspirations of every small-town guy who dreams of making it big someday. You exist for everyone who wants to believe that humans are capable of kindness. "You exist for everyone who dares to dream. I never got to know you in this lifetime, but if we live more than once, I would want to be a part of the world again where you exist, a world that is much kinder than this one. Sushant Singh Rajput, you are missed," the Fukrey actor said.
Rao, who starred with the late actor in Kai Po Che!, shared Rajput's picture on his Instagram Story, with the caption "Bhai (brother)."
Rajput's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi shared her photo with the late actor on her Instagram Story, captioning it: "A forever void. Miss you."
Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin also shared a few photographs with Rajput on his Instagram Story.
"Remembering your insatiable curiosity and intelligence. Gone too soon. May you always remain interstellar," Bhasin said about his Chhichhore co-actor.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing Rajput's death, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Board (NCB) investigating money laundering and drugs-related angle in the case.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
