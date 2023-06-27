Rhea Chakraborty, currently busy with MTV Roadies Season 19, opened up on the ordeal she went through post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise back in 2020. She revealed, “A lot of people will say a lot of things. I have been labelled with many names, and many things have been said about me. But will I accept those labels? Why should I stop living my life because of others? Not at all. Who are they?”

Rhea on a contestant’s abusive relationship

The actress told the contestant, “Nothing is wrong with your colour, you are absolutely beautiful and strong. You deserve the best in life and whatever bad has happened to you is because of them.”

Chakraborty is embarking on a new journey in life. Stronger and more graceful than ever, the actress is setting up a new narrative in her life. It’s indeed inspirational and heartwarming to see her getting back out there and returning on her feet by going ahead of all the odds and starting a new life. As the actress was recently captured while preparing for the shoot of MTV Roadies season 19, she expressed how she hasn’t shot in the last 3 years and her feeling of getting back on work.

Rhea shared a video on her social media expressing her feelings about coming back to the same set where she shot for Chehre, 3 years back. In the video, Rhea was seen in her vanity van doing the hair and makeup. She further jotted down the caption -“It’s been a long waiting game. Being back on set,back to work is a joy I can’t describe. Heart full of gratitude,raring to go. Thankyou to all of you for your love and support . Times have been hard,but your love has been real.”

