Revisiting Ocean's Eleven: All 117 minutes of the casino heist caper to trump all casino heist capers

3 Casinos. 11 Guys. 150 Million Bucks.

00:00:33

Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy.

Here we go.

The empty chair. The big window. The giant exhaust fan. The cool blue.

Iconic. (At least for someone who has watched this film 68 times.)

But who's the chair for? You wonder.

00:00:48

Daniel Fuckin' Ocean. That's who.

The man. The myth. The legend.

The cunningest one on the planet.

The OG of thievery.

The stealer of everything you value most in life.

The man who rocks prison clothes like Gucci.

Look. At. Him.

But why is Mr Ocean in prison? And why does he look so dead inside?

00:01:23

"My wife left me. I was upset. I got into a self-destructive pattern."

There you have it.

An Everyman's man.

00:01:39

"Mr Ocean, what do you think you would do if released?"

Steal the Declaration of Independence and go on a treasure hunt?

00:01:59

:'(

00:02:05

Getting arrested in a suit is like jumping out of an aeroplane with a parachute.

You will be glad you had one on.

00:02:25

Alright, lets (briefly) get a few things out of the way before we really dig into this timeless classic.

— What is going on here? We're revisiting a film.

— Why, though? Well, most likely because someone on the editorial side of things ran out of ideas and reached deep into the bag of clichés. But hey, it's the pandemic, whatcha gonna do?

— What is the purpose of this exercise, exactly? From what I understand it's a give-it-your-own-purpose kind of exercise. For this one, yours truly wants to really run with "revisiting" part of the things, in as much detail as reasonably possible.

— Which film are we watching? National Treasure

— Why that one, in particular? Your mother left it to me in her will, that's why. This is more about you than it is about me.

— Wait, my mother is still alive. Sorry to break it to you kid, but she is not your real mother. And she never loved you.

— What!?! It's alright. I promise, by the time we're done with this film, you wouldn't even care if you had a mother.

— That makes no sense. I know. Neither does this assignment. Yet here we are. A thermodynamic miracle.

— Okay... But this is weird. Uhmm

— Why are we still talking? I just wanted to have 11 sub-points here.

— Jesus. Alright, I guess you can tell me what this film is about...? It's about a third generation honest to god graceful adventurer treasure hunter named Benjamin Franklin Gates, who races to find the legendary Templar Treasure against a team of mercenaries led by one backstabbing no good cheating goon named Ian Howe. And that's all you need to know, kid. And now, back our own little adventure.

00:02:42

Y'all need to hide yo wife, and hide yo husband.

00:02:42

Are you lonely? Do you miss your friends? Going out and having a ball? The comfort of crowded venues and spending money like there is no tomorrow? Are you dying to put on your best outfits and eat like a hog under neon signs? Do you crave the smell of hotel rooms and the clinking sound of slot machines and restaurant cutlery? The beautiful decors, warm lights and clockwork-like hospitality? And how about putting on disguises, coming up with master plans and robbing people?

Well then, this might just be what you've been looking for.

Tag along with Mr Ocean and his 10 up-to-no-good chums, in this beautifully shot and tightly cut escape pod of a heist film.

Directed by the same guy who brought you Contagion, that feel-good phenomenon for our times.

00:03:48

Suave Danny meets Frank Catton, who is working at the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City under a false identity. The two agree to meet later that night at Caesars. The entire conversation unfolds in super secret code language, sly smiles and raised eyebrows, just so you know they are professionals and mean business.

RIP Bernie.

00:04:19

Wait, am I supposed to read words? What is this, a movie or a book?

Interesting choice by Sherrill Watts of USA TODAY to start the cover story with 'As expected...'

So a fella named Terry Benedict, who manages to looks sharp and somewhat dickish even in a wrinkled newspaper cutting, is planning to demolish "the resort" and built a new casino/resort in its place. Some former casino owner is not amused.

Ah, and who could be that in the picture behind him with fat glasses? Not the unamused casino owner, surely?

00:04:35

Dapper Danny asks Frank if he's "seen him". The mysterious "him" seems to be teaching celebrities how to play cards, according to Frank, who asks him if he's "got a plan already"?

And that's the whole scene.

So I can only imagine the two went on to reminisce about their past adventures, the people they have known, the places they have been to, life, love, loss and dreams.

10/10 would watch that film.

Also, that drink looks delicious.

00:05:06

Danny makes a call to his parole officer, while Trump (literally) looms large over everything in the background. Who would have guessed?

00:05:25

Meet Rusty Ryan, the above mentioned mystery man with the face of an angel.

Rusty indeed has been teaching celebrities in Hollywood how to play cards.

Rusty also takes no bullshit from anyone.

00.06.20

The "celebrities" here all seem to come from the school of early days MTV reality shows. Not overtly malicious or calculating schemers, just a bunch of loveable self-absorbed idiots.

00.08.13

You know when you're stuck in a dead end job? When you begin to realise that your life is slowly but surely going off the tracks, but you can't seem to do anything about it, or worse yet, you have just stopped caring? The realisation that all your dreams are slipping away with each passing day? A sort of monotonous boredom and fatigue has taken over, as days just blend into each other?

Well, life be like that sometimes.

Sometimes, all you need to break the cycle, to snap out of it is...

00.08.27

... a true friend.

Fly Danny shows up at the cards class, surprising Angel, and the two hint at past disagreements which possibly landed Danny in prison.

But all is forgiven in a beat because as they say, "There is no surer foundation for a beautiful friendship than a mutual taste in stealing.”

Or something like that.

00:11:11

Now kiss.

00.11.19

Beautiful film is beautiful.

00.11.49

And here it is — Danny wants to knock off a casino in Vegas.

00.11.49

Now, wait a minute...

Three casinos?

THREE.

My dude.

00.11.56

The year of our Lord 2020.

00.12.30

The plan is to rob the Bellagio, the Mirage, and the MGM Grand casinos "simultaneously". Which is, you know, great!

But behind those quotation marks around the word 'simultaneously' lies one of the biggest disappointments of my childhood.

See, when Danny boy says his plan is to rob three casinos, I thought they were actually going to rob three casinos.

What he meant though, is they will rob is one vault in one of the three casinos which holds money from the three.

The squandered potential of a true epic.

00.13.23

Meet Oscar. The man who let them into this office building which holds the blueprints for the said vault, but now shines a light on their face like he caught them stealing it — all so the audience can get nervous for half a second.

Truly, no expenses spared.

00.14.12

Hold on, Angel wants to know why we're doing this.

"Cause yesterday I walked out of the joint after losing four years of my life and you're cold-decking 'Teen Beat' cover boys."

"Cause the house always wins. Play long enough, you never change the stakes. The house takes you. Unless, when that perfect hand comes along, you bet big, then you take the house."

Chills.

00.14.32

Now, the Greek gods need to assemble a team for the job. I wonder how many people they will require...

00.14.45

First up, Reuben Tishkoff. The man with fat glasses behind Terry Benedict in the previously mentioned news clipping.

The man has money and a pretty strong grudge against the Benedict, who owns the three casinos on the "hit list" (should have mentioned it earlier, it's a pretty important plot-point).

00.18.20

Frank, of course.

00.18.47

Brothers Virgil Malloy and

00.19.28

Turk Malloy. The dedicated comic reliefs and errand boys for the film.

If Danny was running a fancy publishing firm, these two would be the interns. Not even sure if they got paid.

00.20.02

Livingston Dell, for, in slick Danny's words, "electronics". In a poor man’s version of the script, he would be what you call a “hacker”, an awkward hipster who would blow everyone’s mind by using keyboard shortcuts.

But not here siree, not here.

Our Mr Dell is one respectable man with only a slight case of nerves.

00.21.01

Basher Tarr, the munitions expert. Tired of working with amateurs, all he wants is to rub shoulders with “proper villains” again.

He is also an Englishman with a rather, shall we call it peculiar, cockney accent. So, there’s that.

And see that man in the background? He’s this tour de force’s director. What I’m trying to point at here is never let your baldness hold you back.

00.22.58

The "little Chinese guy" aka The Amazing Yen, the “greaseman” for the job.

Look at that smile. Reminds me of not this year.

00.25.05

Remember when I called Danny the ‘OG of thievery’ and whatnot? Well, guess I got a bit ahead of myself. Scrap that.

This here is Saul Bloom.

The OG of OGs.

The one not to be fucked with.

The realist of real deals.

On and off camera.

RIP Carl.

00.27.43

Baby face Linus Caldwell picks pockets, but he’s not your average pickpocket.

The man boy is as fast as the Flash or Quicksilver, if not faster.

Just to demonstrate his god-like abilities, the film literally slows down for a bit.

But that’s not all. As we have well established by now, this movie has d-e-p-t-h.

Baby here has what one would call a case of nepotism.

See, his father was sort of a big shot when it came to all the nefarious dealings, and now that’s how people in the “industry” know him (and that’s how he get this particularly lucrative job).

But Baby wants to make a name for himself and move out of his father's shadow. And this might just be the chance he’s been waiting for all his life.

But will he be able to seize the day, or someone’s wallet…?

Stick with us to find out.

00.28.25

At long last.

00.28.31

We’re here.

00.28.31

This montage is the sole reason that whenever I come across an image or a video of Las Vegas Strip, Elvis Presley’s ‘A Little Less Conversation’ starts playing in my head.

00.29.00

Although most of the film takes place around the Strip, this was the first time I remember consciously thinking about a Vegas outside the neon lights. Long, long before Donna Tartt’s overkill.

00.29.07

If the Avengers were cool.

00.31.29

With everyone under one roof, it’s time for a lesson by Professor Danny, explaining the plan (or rather, the billion impediments to overcome).

00.32.40

Next time you see a rich person on the cover of Time, ask yourself, where did they get all that money from?

00.32.52

Key takeaways from the lecture:

— The plan is to rob roughly $150 million, which will be equally divided among them

— The robbing of the said millions will take place on a rather busy Vegas boxing night, two weeks from this class

— Baby’s combination of naïvete, eagerness and frustration is breathtaking

— Angel, of course, understands Cantonese

— The gang’s shirt collar game is top-notch

00.33.51

Things are really kicking into motion now. First up, some reconnaissance.

10/10 for the bold hairstyle.

00.34.08

Frank, who is “officially” working at the Bellagio, is keeping an eye (and ear) on a security personnel, who happens to think that a “stage performer” named Charmaine (who, by the way, is paying her way through medical school with the said performances), has a thing for him.

But more on that in a minute.

Let’s first address the issue of this newspaper clip about a “friend” organising a fake wedding and hoarding gifts. Clearly there is a pattern here. As the author of the letter notes, this not the first time the said friend has pulled this off.

Given this is a heist film, I’m a bit inclined to write this off as yet another swindling scheme, but what is the end game here? Does this friend have some kind of undeserving gift kink? Does she just gets high off receiving wedding themed gifts? Or is that she is just an everyday psychopath, living among the unsuspecting masses, pushing them to write asking for help in an advice column?

Now that, once again, is a film I’d watch.

00.34.39

Up next — Danny wants to cut the city’s power on the night of the robbery.

My man Basher is more than up for the job, and I know this film is all about making people look like lessons in fashion, but is he really going into the sewers wearing that?

00.35.12

Charmaine.

00.35.15

The previously mentioned security personnel.

00.35.27

She steals the security pass and hands it over to Angel while the two catch up.

00.35.29

“Say hi to your mom for me.”

00.35.30

“Say it yourself. She's on-stage in five minutes.”

Yet another one I’d watch.

00.38.53

Dell, our official pen holder, uses the security pass to get access to the cameras around the casino and has a close run in with the management, but he’s alright.

00.39.27

The team works on building a replica of the casino’s vault to practise, while Baby whines about having being tasked with following Slick Hair Benedict around, when he clearly is able enough to pull off the whole heist by himself.

00.40.26

Frank recounts his adventures with hand moisturising while threatening a car dealer.

Yup.

00.41.11

Meanwhile, OG Saul is getting ready to play his part, but Danny is not sure if he’s up to it. So, stepping into the shoes of a mortal man, he does what a mortal might do in a situation like this – ask Saul if he’s ready to do this.

00.41.47

“If you ever ask me that question again, Daniel… you won't wake up the following morning.”

OMFGLUL

00.42.24

And there he is – Lyman Zerga, a very important, yet super secretive, arms dealer staying at Slick Hair’s hotel.

00.42.36

Time to see what Baby has learned about this Slick Hair.

00.43.32

Remember Limitless? The film where one Eddie Morra acquires seemingly god-like abilities after he consumes a mysterious drug which enables him to use 100 percent of his brain power?

Well, that is more or less who Slick Hair is. And without the drug.

The important bit of information Baby collects though is that 7.30 each evening, Benedict receives a portfolio from an assistant which contains the latest security code to get access to the vault.

Oh, and that he’s pretty ruthless, vindictive and kind of sadistic if he catches someone stealing from him.

Duh!

00.44.11

Angel: You scared?

Baby: You suicidal?

Angel: Only in the morning.

♥

00.44.34

And then there’s Slick’s girlfriend.

00.44.40

00.45.03

Something ain’t right. Angel is in his Year 2020 mood all of a sudden.

00.46.00

Turns out Slick’s girlfriend – Tess – is Danny boy’s (ex?) wife.

dun dun dun

So, all along our man has been trying to screw the guy who’s screwing his (ex?) wife.

A plan that also involves stealing over $150 million.

Reasonable enough, I’d say.

00.47.13

I mean…

00.51.05

The man Dan goes to meet Tess. Some absolute top-tier exchange ensues, reproduced here in full:

D: Hello, Tess.

T: What are you doing here?

D: I'm out.

T: Out?

D: Of prison. Remember? I went for cigarettes and didn't come back.

T: I don't smoke. Don't sit.

D: Supposedly I paid my debt to society.

T: Funny, I never got a check.

D: You're not wearing your ring.

T: I sold it. I don't have a husband or didn't you get the papers?

D: My last day inside.

T: I told you I'd write.

T: Danny, go now before...

D: What? Benedict?

D (to a waiter): How you doing? Whiskey and whiskey.

D: You're doing a great job at the museum. The Vermeer is quite good. Vibrant. But his work fell off later.

T: Remind you of anyone?

D: I always confuse Monet and Manet. Which one married his mistress?

T: Monet.

D: And Manet had syphilis.

T: They also painted occasionally.

D: All right, I'll make this quick. I came here for you. I want to get on with my life. I want you with me.

T: You're a thief and a lair.

D: I only lied about being a thief. I don't do that anymore.

T: Steal?

D: Lie.

T: I'm with someone who doesn't have to make that kind of distinction.

D: Oh, he's very clear on both.

T: You know what your problem is?

D: I only have one?

T: You’ve met too many people like you. I'm with Terry now.

D: Does he make you laugh?

T: He doesn't make me cry.

00.51.26

Meanwhile, OG/Mr Zerga insists that Slick Hair put a very valuable package of his which will be arriving on boxing night in the casino’s main vault, and that his “generosity in this matter will not go overlooked”.

He he he

00.53.54

Slick walks in on the Danny and Tess’ little conversation and uff…

00.54.05

Wait, who is that in the background?

00.54.11

BABY!?!

Not-so-slick-now-eh-? Danny is being tailed!

00.54.35

What is this? Batman in Antarctica?

Rich people indeed can get away with anything.

00.55.02

Cool.

00.55.34

Hold on to your knickers, it’s about to go down.

00.56.31

Remember the vault they made for practise?

Success.

Things seem to be going alright for the boys…

00.56.40

Oh, shit.

Literally.

00.57.55

The long and short of it — Peculiar Accent informs the group that due to an unforeseen and rather unfortunate turn of events, they will now have to steal something called the “pinch” (inspired by real-life Z-pinch) in order to turn off the city’s electricity on boxing night.

00.59.44

They steal one from ‘California Institute of Advanced Science’ pretty quickly, and everything plays out smoothly.

JK

01.01.22

Baby, being the absolute disgrace that he is to professionalism, decides to give a “helping hand” to Danny, Basher and Yen as they are minding their own business stealing the pinch. Not only do they have to rescue Baby's soft ass, but Amazing breaks his hand in the process.

I don’t understand why Danny had to even bring this privileged Gen Z along. Someone should call his parents asap.

01.01.46

When you ask your parents if they have been fighting.

01.02.02

Oh boy, more trouble. It’s almost like we’re moving into the final act.

Danny has been red-flagged. As soon as he sets a foot in the casino, he will be under surveillance.

01.02.29

And talk about kicking someone when they are down.

Baby, who was verbally bitch slapped by Danny back at Cal Sci facility, now hits back letting everyone know that the man who gave him this job in the first place, the one who trusted his sorry ass to be among the pros, has been chasing “Benedict’s girl” (the absolute gall!), and as a result been red-listed.

But why was he tailing Danny in the first place?

01.02.59

Oh, no! Angel?

Not trusting Danny to keep his low-key toxic masculinity to himself and in turn jeopardise the whole plan, he had asked Baby to stick to the old boy.

01.03.01

So… Danny is out of the proceedings, and he’s taking it all quite well.

01.03.13

And guess who’s gonna take his place?

Slow down, movie.

Slow the fuck down.

01.03.57

In the meantime, Tess is daydreaming about Danny boy as she gets ready to attend the big boxing match with Slick Hair.

How sweet, and convenient.

But we’ll get back to her.

For now, buckle up.

It’s time.

01.04.27

Jailbait 101.

01.04.54

OG Saul’s getting ready for the big night as well, but he doesn’t seem to be feeling too good.

01.05.12

Angel comes in to check on him and catches the OG looking a bit off, but then proceeds to leave with this funky(?) expression.

Huh!?!

01.05.37

Not 2020.

01.06.15

OG/Mr Zerga’s package arrives, and he meets Slick Hair so they can proceed to transfer the said package into the main vault.

01.06.37

Brought to you by Tom Ford.

01.06.39

Oh, hey! It’s Danny boy at the slot machines looking rather murderous.

Slick Hair spots him and asks his men to take care of him.

01.07.05

Who is this schmuck now, you ask?

Meet Bucky Buchanan.

Bucky here recognises Saul, as in the real Saul, from Saratoga.

Saratoga Race Course is a thoroughbred horse racing track located on Union Avenue in Saratoga Springs, New York, United States. Opened in 1863, it is often considered to be the oldest major sporting venue of any kind in the country, but is actually the fourth oldest racetrack in the US.

The Race Course is the setting of a scene early on in the Ian Fleming James Bond novel Diamonds Are Forever, and is also the setting of Sherwood Anderson's short story ‘I Want to Know Why’.

What I’m trying to say is Bucky’s role here is of as much consequence for the film as this history lesson from Wikipedia is for this piece.

01.08.46

Talking about consequence, this close up shot of a car freshener as the crew load up the pinch in a truck surely won’t come into play later on, right?

01.08.55

These two should be paid the double of whatever everyone ends up getting.

01.09.47

Meanwhile…

01.09.50

Benedict drops off Saul to the security room from where the latter can watch his package being deposited to the main vault by the casino staff.

01.10.16

Hot Baby, posing as a Nevada Gaming Commission personnel, intercepts Slick and asks him to accompany him.

01.10.41

Danny, looking like someone going through early stages of alcoholism at the slot machines, sees Tess walk by and proceeds to creep on her; but in turn is followed by these two discount mobsters.

01.10.57

When you get to do this in your debut film.

Looks like Amazing is all set. The man’s got 30 minutes to be delivered to the vault before his oxygen runs out.

01.11.42

Hot Baby tells Slick that Frank, an employee at Benedict’s casino, has a criminal record longer than his…

It's long.

01.11.59

I still think these two are the real MVPs of the gang, but then again…

01.12.04

…they just discard their previous outfits in the elevator, so I don’t know.

01.12.56

Stalker Danny follows Tess to the hotel restaurant and manages to get pretty close to her even after she protests, saying he’s just here to say goodbye while making an expression that's a really impressive mix of sad and sexy.

01.13.33

Hot Baby and Frank pretend to get into an escalating argument where the latter calls the former a “goddamn cracker” and further, accusing him of racism, suggests that they “might as well call it whitejack!” Word.

01.14.30

In the ensuing “heated exchange”, Hot Baby manages to nick the security codes from Benedict’s pocket.

"Redemption, n. Deliverance of sinners from the penalty of their sin through their murder of the deity against whom they sinned. The doctrine of Redemption is the fundamental mystery of our holy religions, and whoso believeth in it shall not perish, but have everlasting life in which to try to understand it."

01.14.57

Outside, the MVPs hand over the safe trolley with Amazing inside to the casino security saying its from Slick Hair and needs to be delivered to the main vault.

Yeah, really. More or less, just like that.

01.15.47

Inside the security room, OG watches his package (now alongside the trolley with Amazing in it) being delivered to the vault, but he don’t look so good.

01.17.45

This is Bruiser.

Remember those two discount mobsters following Danny?

Well, they take him to camera-less room and inform him that he’ll be spending some quality time with Mr B here.

01.18.19

The trolley with Amazing gets delivered to the vault, but guess what's on top of it?

We're in the endgame now, as a certain doctor would say.

01.18.33

Speaking of doctors, OG can really use one right about now.

01.19.10

Of course, Mr B is there to help.

Just because he’s big, burly and bald, you thought he was there to harm, didn’t you?

Breaking barriers and smashing stereotypes, a film truly way ahead of its time.

01.19.38

Hot Baby makes his way to the security lift whose code he stole from Benedict, and just as the security team spots him on their screens and begins to wonder what a dashing young fella like him was doing in the restricted area…

01.19.48



01.20.11

No points for guessing who surprises Baby in the elevator shaft.

01.20.12

The year of our Lord II.

01.20.52

Don Draper who?

01.21.04

Hold on a second…

Maybe it’s just the fact that its 1.30 in the morning as I put myself through this, but if one could just end up in the same elevator shaft via some air duct system, why go through all the trouble of stealing those security codes?

01.21.13

Danny also implies that the whole fall out over Tess and him getting barred from the team by Angel was all part of his plan, because otherwise where’s the fun in all this...

Come on movie, don’t be like that now.

01.21.33

The MVPs arrive to assist the doctor save Mr Zerga, but I'm afraid it's too late. He ded.

Remember Angel’s funky(?) smile back when they were getting ready for the night out?

Well, this is how deep the OG rolls. The man was getting in character — in this case physically sick — even before he left his room.

Game recognises game.

01.22.36

Ooohhh, lasers.

01.23.13

And a fistfight.

This film is perfect.

01.23.28

Basher blows up the pinch and...

01.23.46

...it’s just dark enough to shoot Game of Thrones.

01.24.24

Regular Baby and Danny make it down in time before the lights/lasers come back on.

01.24.37

But it’s doomsday chaos at the boxing match after the sudden power cut.

01.24.51

And in the casinos.

01.24.51

This man got no chill.

01.24.54

This waitress gets clotheslined into oblivion.

01.24.56

Policemen being a little too excited to tackle Black men.

(Where have I seen this before?)

01.25.00

In short, the year of our Lord 2020 III.

01.25.26

Back in the vault, the little Chinese guy saves the day.

01.25.28

Amazing.

01.25.59

Baby and Danny are almost in. Just a matter of blowing up the vault door now.

Look at that goofy smile.

01.26.18

Those were indeed some 1.30 in the morning musings. There is another door which requires the security code to open.

Like I said previously, this film is perfect.

01.26.55

Weeeeeee...

01.28.14

Amazing plants the bombs on the inside, but manages to get his bandages stuck in the door.

They better not kill the only Asian in the film.

01.29.26

But some deus ex machina and sheer force of will later, everyone’s safe.

No Asians were harmed.

The looting of the vault can commence.

01.29.44

OG: That is the sexiest thing I’ve ever seen.

A meta commentary on the film, I see.

01.29.58

Angel dials Slick from his own casino, and what follows is the sexiest sequence in the film, for real.

01.30.22

Remember when Danny was being all stalk-y and chasing after Tess in the restaurant? Well, turns out he not only planted his presence in her brain, but also a cell phone in her pocket (on which Angel gives a call now).

(We are firmly in that part of the film where a lot of ‘remembering’ will need to happen.)

01.30.30

“Who the hell is this?”

“The man who is robbing you.”

The dopamine hit is off the charts at this point.

01.30.55

Dell changes the security cameras back to live feed, while Angel narrates the possible outcomes of this peculiar situation to a quite Angry Slick Hair.

01.31.02

“In this town your luck can change just that quickly.”

Oh, the satisfaction in Angel’s eyes as he spits out one-liners.

01.31.30

Angry Slick asks Tess to leave and oh boy, she’s not happy about it. At. All.

01.32.19

Pay attention now kids, this is important.

Angel explains that they are packing only half of the just-over-160-million-dollars in the vault, and booby trapping the rest.

Benedict should allow them to walk out with the half, or they will blow all the $$$.

Like the wise man says, “You can lose 80 million dollars tonight secretly, or you can lose 160 million dollars publicly.”

01.32.32

Angle also causally runs into Tess while getting high off the conversation with Benedict.

He tells her that Danny wants her to go to her room and watch TV.

Also, by now, she has pretty good idea of what’s happening.

01.33.00

Slick decides to call 911.

Amateur move.

01.34.01

Here’s what Angel wants, briefly:

— Benedict’s men get the packed money out of the vault and into a van waiting outside.

— Then Danny, Baby and Amazing leave the vault without being harmed.

— If anyone tries to interfere, they’ll blow up all the money.

01.34.22

Here’s what Benedict does, briefly:

— Have his men follow the van.

— Calls in a SWAT team to take care of the trio in the vault.

01.35.11

Way-too-cocky-for-the-situation Slick also tries to match Angel's cool, asking him to run and hide and whatnot.

Refer to 00.47.13 to see if it works.

01.35.45

The SWAT team goes into the vault, some shots are fired, followed by an explosion.

01.37.12

The van reaches an airstrip, but is immediately surrounded by Benedict’s '80s-villain-henchmen.

01.37.42

Inside the vault, Slick is informed by the SWAT team that they did not find anyone inside and have no clue as to how the three men entered or exited the premise.

Benedict asks the team to leave his vault, so he can do some Sherlock Holmes-ing by himself.

01.38.13

Back at the airstrip, turns out some early WALL-E prototype had been driving the van all along.

01.38.38

Ruben and one of the MVPs, parked nearby, blow up the money in the back.

But the “money” actually turns out to be…

01.39.06

01.39.11

And it’s the same in the vault.

Who would have thunk?

01.39.19

Sherlock finally figures out part of what has transpired. In a weird way, actually.

See, he realises that the "Bellagio" sign which he got installed on the vault floor just a few days back is not in the video they had been watching upstairs.

Concluding, rightly so, that what they saw in the security room has been a recording made in a mock vault.

And all that is fine.

But why would someone get the name of a casino installed on the floor of an underground vault? What purpose does it serve? And who installed it? Did they do background checks of everyone who was installed in the process? What is this madness, Benedict?

Buy, hey! The most important question of all… where did all the money go?

01.39.58

01.40.03

01.40.17

Here is how it went down:

Dell intercepted the 911 call made by Slick's man.

01.40.19

OG led the boys into the vault disguised as a SWAT team.

(Ok, maybe he didn’t lead them exactly, but moving on…)

01.40.23

Will you just look at them?

01.40.28

All the real money was packed and off they went.

01.40.54

Hey!!!

01.41.58

Danny teleports back to where he started, alongside Mr B, as Benedict gives him a visit suspecting his hand in the night’s adventures.

01.42.57

Meanwhile, Tess gets a call asking her to turn to channel 88, which happens to be broadcasting live feed from one of the cameras in the casino where Danny and Benedict were just having their nice little chat.

According to trustedpsychicmediums.com, "If you see the angel number 88 with increasing regularity, your guardian angels are trying to tell you that you will achieve financial stability very soon. Any money problems or financial worries you have will be gone, because the 88 meaning in your life equals stability and abundance."

Spot on.

01.43.26

Right on cue, Danny asks Slick if he will let Tess go if he helped get his money back.

Once again, no points for guessing Benedict’s answer.

01.44.35

Slick, who by this point is pretty much dead inside, runs into Tess and is confronted with some high level of sass.

01.45.01

And that will be all from Mr Benedict tonight, folks.

01.45.12

There, there.

All back home safely.

What a heart-warming tale this has been.

01.46.31

Outside the casino, as Danny is being taken away by police officers for violating his parole terms, Tess runs toward him being all, “Wait, wait. That’s my husband. That’s my husband.”

Even the officers are shook.

Danny informs her he will be out in a few months.

And that he is rich now.

And reformed.

JK

01.48.13

And there you have it.

Now, for the epilogue —

01.49.17

01.50.12

The suits.

01.50.23

The sunglasses.

It's the '90s all over again.

01.50.35

Well, it turns out Tess never sold her ring.

She also suggests that need to find a girl for Angel, who in turn suggests there’s a women's prison close by.

Another film I’d definitely watch.

THE END.