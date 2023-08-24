Cast: Liam Neeson, Noma Dumezweni, Lilly Aspell, Jack Champion, Embeth Davidtz, Matthew Modine

Director: Nimród Antal

Language: English

In recent times, we have seen a common pattern in all Liam Neeson films, where the action star fights against all odds like a one-man army to save his family and loved ones. Regardless of wafer-thin plots and poor execution, Neeson has always managed to shine and impress us with his superb act.

Talking about Retribution, Matt Turner (Liam Neeson) a high-powered banker/financier is trying to balance his professional and personal life. One fine day, he decides to drop his children, son Zach Turner (Jack Champion) and daughter Emily Turner (Lilly Aspell) to school in his car. On his way, he receives a call from a stranger, who warns him about a bomb under his seat that will trigger if he gets out of the car.

And what follows next, is an interesting cat-and-mouse chase with some twists, drama and a bit of action, where Matt is going all out to save his kids and hunt the bomber. If you look at the core plot, the premise of looks interesting and entertaining but the poor execution and lame treatment make it into an ordinary affair.

In fact, the climax looks so rushed, that it seems that the director just wanted to finish the film in the simplest way possible.

Talking about the performances, Liam Neeson carries this flawed thriller on his capable shoulders and emotes every expression whether it’s pain, agony, or guilt in a convincing manner. With his act, he makes you a part of Matt’s journey. Matthew Modine is the second-best thing in the film as his unpredictable character keeps the narrative engaging. The rest of the cast hardly has anything to prove their mettle as actors.

Retribution takes a flying start but ends up being a one-time watch affair due to its shortcomings and execution.

Rating: 2.5 (out of 5 stars)

Retribution releases on 25th August in cinemas near you