Resul Pookutty to serve as sound designer in Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil's Pushpa

Academy Award winner Resul Pookutty has joined the team of Pushpa. He has joined the team as a sound designer. The upcoming Telugu film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The development was shared via a tweet by the production house Mythri Movie Makers today, 7 April.

Sharing a picture of Resul, the production house introduced him as the sound designer. Directed by Sukumar, the much-awaited film is going to be released in theatres on 13 August in four other languages namely, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Resul has previously worked as the sound designer for several Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films including Highway, Ankhon Dekhi, Kolaambi, Enthiran, and Ra.One. He won the Academy Award in 2009 for Best Sound Mixing for Slumdog Millionaire.

Ahead of Allu Arjun’s 38th birthday, his character will be introduced at 6:12 pm today, as announced by the filmmakers.

The actor is playing the role of Pushpa Raj who is a coolie, however, he gets involved in the smuggling of red sanders. The music will be given by music composer Devi Sri Prasad.

Fahadh is essaying the role of the main antagonist. Speaking about his character, the actor had said that the character is fresh and he has not done anything like this before.