Resul Pookutty says he had difficulty finding work in Hindi cinema after Oscar win
Resul Pookutty, who won Oscar for 2009 film Slumdog Millionaire, says he nearly had 'a breakdown' because nobody offered him any work in Bollywood post his win
Oscar and BAFTA winner sound designer Resul Pookutty on Monday said that he nearly had "a breakdown" after nobody showed interest in working with him in the Hindi film industry post his win at the Academy Awards.
Pokutty took to Twitter in response to a statement by filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.
"I had gone through near breakdown as nobody was giving me work in Hindi films and regional cinema held me tight after I won the Oscar,". wrote the sound designer
Dear @shekharkapur ask me about it, I had gone through near breakdown as nobody was giving me work in Hindi films and regional cinema held me tight after I won the Oscar... There were production houses told me at my face ”we don’t need you” but still I love my industry,for it.... https://t.co/j5CMNWDqqr
— resul pookutty (@resulp) July 26, 2020
The statement by the Oscar-winning sound designer came a day after Kapur on Sunday tweeted an excerpt from a radio-based interview of music maestro AR Rahman.
During the interview, Rahman was asked why he works more frequently in Tamil cinema than in Hindi films. To which he replied, "I don't say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours."
Kapur, in a tweet, said that Rahman often faced difficulties in the Hindi film industry because of his Oscar wins.
You know what your problem is @arrahman ? You went and got #Oscars . An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood. It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle .. pic.twitter.com/V148vJccss
— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 26, 2020
Resul, however, said that he didn't want to blame anyone "for not taking me in their films" as he believed he was facing the infamous "Oscar curse." The superstition goes that those who are awarded the Hollywood’s most prestigious award see a slide in their careers.
@shekharkapur ...and much later when I discussed this with my @TheAcademy members friends they told me about #OscarCurse! It’s faced by everybody! I enjoyed going through that phase, when you are on top of the world &when you know people reject you,it’s the biggest reality check!
— resul pookutty (@resulp) July 26, 2020
Pookutty further said in his tweet, "I'm also not liking the direction in which the whole nepotism discussion is going. So peace! I'm not blaming anybody for not taking me in their films."
All my post r not seen in my timeline, posting it here again so that it’s not wrongly interpreted.Oscar curse is over, We moved on.I’m also not liking the direction in which the whole nepotism discussion is going. So peace! I’m not blaming anybody fr nt taking me in their films🙏 pic.twitter.com/ldpzSNUlsP
— resul pookutty (@resulp) July 27, 2020
(Also read: AR Rahman's revelation about 'gangs' working against him adds legitimacy to recent claims about Bollywood)
(With inputs from Asian News International)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Glee actor Naya Rivera's body recovered from Southern California lake six days after disappearance
Naya Rivera's son told investigators that his mother boosted him back on to the deck of their rented boat before she drowned.
Divvya Chouksey, Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara actor, passes away due to cancer aged 28
Divvya Chouksey was suffering from cancer for almost a year, said Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara director Monjoy Mukerji
George Clooney to direct, produce and star in adaptation of J R Moehringer’s The Tender Bar for Amazon Studios
George Clooney’s directorial credits include movies such as Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Leatherheads, Ides of March and Suburbicon.