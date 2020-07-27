Entertainment

Resul Pookutty says he had difficulty finding work in Hindi cinema after Oscar win

Resul Pookutty, who won Oscar for 2009 film Slumdog Millionaire, says he nearly had 'a breakdown' because nobody offered him any work in Bollywood post his win

FP Staff July 27, 2020 15:45:37 IST
Resul Pookutty says he had difficulty finding work in Hindi cinema after Oscar win

Oscar and BAFTA winner sound designer Resul Pookutty on Monday said that he nearly had "a breakdown" after nobody showed interest in working with him in the Hindi film industry post his win at the Academy Awards.

Pokutty took to Twitter in response to a statement by filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

"I had gone through near breakdown as nobody was giving me work in Hindi films and regional cinema held me tight after I won the Oscar,". wrote the sound designer

The statement by the Oscar-winning sound designer came a day after Kapur on Sunday tweeted an excerpt from a radio-based interview of music maestro AR Rahman.

During the interview, Rahman was asked why he works more frequently in Tamil cinema than in Hindi films. To which he replied, "I don't say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours."

Kapur, in a tweet, said that Rahman often faced difficulties in the Hindi film industry because of his Oscar wins.

Resul, however, said that he didn't want to blame anyone "for not taking me in their films" as he believed he was facing the infamous "Oscar curse." The superstition goes that those who are awarded the Hollywood’s most prestigious award see a slide in their careers.

Pookutty further said in his tweet, "I'm also not liking the direction in which the whole nepotism discussion is going. So peace! I'm not blaming anybody for not taking me in their films."

(Also read: AR Rahman's revelation about 'gangs' working against him adds legitimacy to recent claims about Bollywood)

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: July 27, 2020 15:45:37 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Glee actor Naya Rivera's body recovered from Southern California lake six days after disappearance
Entertainment

Glee actor Naya Rivera's body recovered from Southern California lake six days after disappearance

Naya Rivera's son told investigators that his mother boosted him back on to the deck of their rented boat before she drowned.

Divvya Chouksey, Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara actor, passes away due to cancer aged 28
Entertainment

Divvya Chouksey, Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara actor, passes away due to cancer aged 28

Divvya Chouksey was suffering from cancer for almost a year, said Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara director Monjoy Mukerji

George Clooney to direct, produce and star in adaptation of J R Moehringer’s The Tender Bar for Amazon Studios
Entertainment

George Clooney to direct, produce and star in adaptation of J R Moehringer’s The Tender Bar for Amazon Studios

George Clooney’s directorial credits include movies such as Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Leatherheads, Ides of March and Suburbicon.