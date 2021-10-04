What makes this Taika Waititi affair a landmark series is its refusal to dance around socio-cultural issues affecting the Native American community without ever losing its humorous slant.

Ever so often in Reservation Dogs, Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), the self-appointed leader of a gang of Indigenous teen slackers, is prone to visions where the spirit of an ancestral warrior (Dallas Goldtooth) visits him. The first time this spirit appears, the screen’s aspect ratio shrinks until it reaches 4:3, evoking the Classical Western. Introducing himself as William Knifeman, he confesses there’s no legend of his bravery. He’s no Crazy Horse. For he died a dumb, pointless death in an anti-climax. Just as he was marching in to fight in the Battle of the Little Bighorn, his horse stepped in a gopher hole, squashing him instantly. Comparing himself to Jesus later in the season finale, he bemoans that they were “two brown men cut down in the prime of their life.” In his appearances across the season, Knifeman has little wisdom to impart, answering Bear’s questions with questions that make him appear wise, and often complains about how the cold weather in the spirit realm makes his nipples hard.

This playful upending of the spirit guide best describes how Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi go about challenging Native American stereotypes in Reservation Dogs. Just as the magic realism offsets the mundanity to the slice-of-life on the reservation, comedy offsets the gloom the youth struggle against. The show organically taps into the pulse of their individual and shared stories. What sure helps is the majority of the cast are Native Americans. So is the writer’s room, saving Waititi. The directors too, who shot the episodes in Muscogee Nation in Oklahoma.

Desperate to get out of the place are the Rez Dogs: Bear, as established, thinks of himself as the group’s leader. But it’s Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs) who is the brains behind the operations. Read: petty crimes to grand larceny. Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) is the no-shit-taking brawns. Cheese (Lane Factor) is the conscientious lookout. The group used to be five, before their friend Daniel died by suicide. Blaming their dead-end town for his death, the remaining four decide to escape to California before they succumb to it too. The season gets rolling with a well-planned but poorly-executed heist of a chip truck. The money they get in exchange for it at the scrap yard will fund their California dream. As priorities change within the group, tension grows between Elora and Bear, who starts to dip into the funds for personal expenses.

In many ways, Reservation Dogs builds on what SongsMy Brothers Taught Me examined. Beguiled by the idea of a better life beyond the reservation, Johnny Winters in Chloe Zhao’s film too decides to move westward to Los Angeles. Like Bear, he too is conflicted between leaving and staying behind. Johnny and his sister too must deal with an absent father and a community crippled by a lack of economy. Which in turn has led to problems like addiction and depression. As Cheese notes in the show, “Depression affects one in five Native Americans.”

Besides ennui and grief, the Rez dogs must contend with rival crews, coming-of-age troubles, and the colonial legacy which has left the Indigenous people dispossessed, marginalised, and impoverished. The repercussions of the Columbian exchange continue to haunt them. Each episode presents a fragmentary portrait of the community in a rarely seen context. When the gang visit the local clinic, we get a sense of how underfunded the institutions are, and how overworked the staff are. Dr. Kang (Bobby Lee) serves as the community’s all-in-one MD. He treats Bear’s wounds, Elora’s stomach ache, and Cheese’s myopia. Not to mention the ailments of all the other folks sitting tight in the waiting room.

The supporting characters add depth to the show’s depiction of the Native American experience. When rival crew NDN Mafia tries to take over the Rez Dogs’ territory, the gang turns to Elora’s uncle Brownie (Gary Farmer) to teach them how to fight. He’s got his own battles to fight though. Having dug up decades-old weed from his land, he struggles to sell it in a new world where it is entirely legal. The bar brawler extraordinaire and weed savant brings a breezy comic energy, which culminates in a storm in the finale where he attempts to stop a tornado with an axe.

The Rez is policed by Officer Big (Zahn McClarnon), who gets his own backstory involving an encounter with the mythical Deer Lady. Here, she is reimagined as something of a neighbourhood watch who lures obnoxious men in obnoxious cars to their deaths. To avoid a similar fate, Big decides to become a cop on the Deer Lady’s advice to “be good, fight evil.” It is such a delight to watch McClarnon in a comical turn, away from the aloof and near-mute roles in Fargo and Westworld. At one point, Big asks the kids not to drink so much soda because they’re full of sugar, what he refers to as “white man’s bullets.” Instead, get an energy drink, he says. “They’re all natural – made of energy.” Acting as bellmen of the town are local hip-hop artists Mose and Mekko (Lil Mike and Funnybone), who drop by from time to time with news that affect the Rez Dogs.

Just as every other mother, Bear’s mother Rita (Sarah Podemski) too wants the best for him. She hopes she can find a decent man who can provide for them, unlike the father who left them to pursue a rapping career. Only, she ends up meeting a white man who fetishises her. Rita’s domestic plight embodies the heavier load women are forced to shoulder in a patriarchal order, as men set out to fulfil personal ambitions. Elora makes a similar point to Bear about how she always has to pick up his slack. What reality check Knifeman can’t afford Bear, Elora does in the finale. And how. “I’m always cleaning up after you, Bear. Fixing things before you even knew they went wrong — I’m fuckin’ sick of it,” she says. “I was the one saving the money. I’m the one who got the car. I’m the one who got the license. Where’s your fuckin’ license, Bear? You know you never really wanted to go to California in the first place, and now we’re gonna go there and you’re gonna mooch off me the entire way.”

Authenticity comes from specificity. When the Rez Dogs come across an owl figurine, the camera shields our gaze by deliberately pixelating the owl’s eyes. The teens too quickly cover their eyes in fear. Looking straight into an owl’s eyes is considered a bad omen in many Native American cultures. Native slang like “Skoden” (let’s go then) and “Stoodis” (let’s do this) will become familiar terms by the end of the season. “Shit-ass” too, as an old white woman calls her old white husband when he suggests the Native Americans being given casinos is enough reparations for the land that was forcibly taken from them. It’s a great example of a white man’s cruelty fondly reimagined as kindness. Driving through the town, the old white couple debate over what the graffiti “LAND BACK, FUCKERZZ” means. “They mean the whole damn thing? They want the whole damn thing back?” he asks. “That’s just not possible. I could see some of it back.” The debate ends when they end up hitting a deer in the middle of the road. It’s a hit and run. When the Rez Dogs come across the carcass, they rightly guess “some white folks did this," and put the carcass in the trunk, hoping to make backstrap.

What makes Reservation Dogs a landmark series is its refusal to dance around such socio-cultural issues affecting the Native American community without ever losing its humorous slant.

The show questions America’s blind spots, assumptions, and hang-ups that other movies and shows ignore, but it doesn’t offer any easy answers in return. But its central question speaks to everyone around the world. Is it possible to hold on to our individuality without compromising our cultural identity and our sense of community?

Reservation Dogs is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

