Geared up to unfurl the tricolor, India is decked like a bride to celebrate its 74th Republic Day. Making India a republic and bringing the Constitution of India into effect, Republic Day holds immense importance in the country’s history. Marking the 74th Republic Day, schools, colleges, and institutes in every corner of the nation are braced for their ecstatic performances to make this special occasion extra special. Therefore, we have made sure to make our contribution to your Republic Day celebration. In a bid to do the same, we have pulled together a list of evergreen patriotic tracks for the day:

Aisa Des Hai Mera



It is truly hard to find a song that defines the beauty of India as better as Veer-Zaara’s Aisa Des Hai Mera. Taking patriotism to a whole new level, Aisa Des Hai Mera features Shah Rukh Khan, who is detailing the exemplary beauty of his nation to Preity Zinta, essaying the role of a Pakistani girl. Sung by Udit Narayan and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, Aisa Des Hai Mera is all about the varied cultures thriving in the nation.

Rang De Basanti



A must-have patriotic track on your Republic Day songs list, Rang De Basanti is honestly a perfect amalgamation of a feisty song, with Punjabi beats infused with patriotic fervour. Crooned by celebrated singer Daler Mehndi, Rang De Basanti has been a favourite at Republic Day celebrations in schools and colleges, since 2006. This song is bound to force you to shake a leg.

Chak De! India



It won’t be wrong to say that after 2007, when Sukhwinder Singh gave the Hindi film industry the title track of Chak De! India, no national festival is complete without playing this track from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Full of vigour, Chak De! India makes one’s heart swell with emotions. Sukhwinder’s husky voice is truly the cherry on the cake.

Ae Watan



Well, Raazi’s Ae Watan holds the testament that the collaboration of legendary lyricist Gulzar and Shankar Ehsaan Roy is truly out of this world. Striking the chord of patriotism in one’s heart, Ae Watan’s male version is beautifully sung by Arijit Singh, while Sunidhi Chauhan gave her vocals to the female version. Chances are really high that after listening to the song you will become emotional.

Teri Mitti



The soulful track from the 2019 movie Kesari, Teri Mitti never fails to give the listeners goosebumps. Reminding the world about the sacrifices of soldiers, the impeccable lyrics by Manoj Muntashir were given a whole new level when it collaborated with the strong voice of much loved Punjabi singer B Praak.

