Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana, Shefali Shah receive first dose of coronavirus vaccine
Renuka Shahane took to Twitter and shared a picture with her actor husband Ashutosh Rana at Mumbai's BKC vaccine centre.
Actors Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana and Shefali Shah on Tuesday received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Shahane, 54, took to Twitter and shared a picture with her actor husband Rana (53) at the city's BKC vaccine centre.
She thanked the doctors and nurses at the centre for their services.
"Today we took the first dose of vaccine. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, keep social distance and keep your hands sanitised," Shahane wrote in Marathi.
BKC कोविड लसीकरण केंद्राच्या उत्तम सेवेसाठी @mybmc @CMOMaharashtra @PMOIndia व कोविड लसीकरण केंद्राच्या सर्व वैद्यकीय चिकित्सकांचे, परिचारिकांचे विशेष आभार 🙏🏽 आज आम्ही लसिकरणाचा पहिला डोस घेतला. लसीकरण करून घ्या व आवर्जून मास्क लावा, सामाजिक अंतर ठेवा व हात सॅनिटाईझ करत रहा 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TGHyAN7Kd7
— Renuka Shahane (@renukash) April 6, 2021
While Rana was recently seen in the Netflix comedy-drama Pagglait, Shahane directed this year's Tribhanga, headlined by Kajol, for the streamer.
Shah, 48, also took to Instagram and shared a picture with her cat after receiving the vaccine.
The Delhi Crime star shared a "side effects song" penned by make-up artist Pallavi Symons and urged everyone to get vaccinated.
"I got chills, they're multiplying! From this vaccine, they're supplying. I shivered and burned, tossed and turned.
"All night through-hoo. But oh my heart's still set on to 2! (Must sing and read this. Must)," she wrote.
Previously, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Neena Gupta, Johnny Lever, filmmakers Rakesh Roshan, Rohit Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anees Bazmee, Homi Adajania, and choreographer Terence Lewis received their first dose of the vaccine.
also read
Indian media & entertainment sector to log growth in 2021 and double its pandemic-hit revenue
While analysing the shortfall, the report said digital and online gaming were the only segments that grew in 2020
Govinda under home quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus, confirms actor's wife
Govinda has mild symptoms and is following Covid-19 protocol, said his wife
Vikrant Massey tests positive for coronavirus, reveals he's under self-quarantine
"I'm taking the prescribed medications, adequate rest and am currently doing fine," Vikrant Massey wrote in his post.