Rendezvous with Simi Garewal returns after more than a decade; Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to appear as first guests

Simi Garewal will be making her comeback to TV soon with a brand new edition of her talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. For her first episode, she has revealed that she will be interviewing Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, writes Mid-Day.

"I have never revealed names till I've shot the episode. But I'll reveal this — Deepika and Ranveer have promised their first interview together for Rendezvous," she said.

There will be no changes in the format of the show's upcoming season and is likely to premiere on Garewal's YouTube channel. Garewal said that she would not want to include "gossip and games" in her show's format as it is an easy way out. She explained that Rendezvous is about "getting to 'know' the person."

Rendezvous was a first-of-its-kind show on Indian television, featuring Bollywood celebrities, politicians and sportspersons, where they indulged in an in-depth conversation, addressed controversies and also revealed lesser known facts about their lives. Garewal was always seen in her signature white clothes on the show, which first aired in 1997 and spanned over five seasons, writes The Quint.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, the Bachchan family, Saif Ali Khan and his then wife Amrita Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, the late Jayalalithaa, Ratan Tata, Anil Ambani and Benazir Bhutto have all appeared on Rendezvous.

Garewal has acted in films like Mera Naam Joker (1970) with Raj Kapoor, Siddhartha (1972) with Shashi Kapoor, Namak Haraam (1973) with Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna, and Karz (1980) alongside Rishi Kapoor and Tina Munim.

In 1988, Garewal had written and directed a Hindi feature film, Rukhsat. The family drama featured Mithun Chakraborty, Anuradha Patel, Marc Zuber, Pradeep Kumar, Rohini Hattangadi and Amrish Puri. She also directed a three-part TV documentary series — India's Rajiv in 1991.

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2019 19:02:14 IST