James Rado died at a Manhattan hospital yesterday of cardio-respiratory arrest. Back in the 1960s, he and his partner Gerome Ragni had created the revolutionary Broadway musical Hair, which proved to be an international era-defining sensation.

There are some rare feats of art or literature that are able to represent the essence of the times they exist in. It is, in American pop culture terms, “capturing the zeitgeist”. Indian cinema has done it time and again, with Bimal Roy’s Do Bigha Zameen, Raj Kapoor’s Shree 420 or Govind Nihalani’s Ardh Satya. Salim Javed’s folk hero Vijay (Zanjeer/ Deewar) was a stand-in for the increasingly disillusioned masses who fantasised about fighting the “system”. In the western world, if there was one path-breaking work that encapsulated the vibe of the 60s, it was James Rado and Gerome Ragni’s sweeping Broadway musical, Hair (1968). Labelled as “American tribal love-rock musical,” it was an overnight sensation, sending ripples across the establishment, inspiring equal amounts of condemnation and fanfare. James Rado, the co-creator of Hair, passed away in a Manhattan hospital yesterday.

James Rado and his collaborator Gerome Ragni met in late 1964 as cast members of an off-Broadway production called Hang Down Your Head and Die. The musical, conceived by David Wright, opened at Mayfair Theatre on October 18, 1964. James and Gerome hit it off, and were excited about creating something of their own. They started talking about a musical that would portray that anti-establishment culture that was flourishing around them. It hadn’t begun to be called by the term “hippie culture” yet, but the rebellion and counterculture had swept through urban America, with the youth trying to break through the shackles of conformism and stereotypes, trying to find their own path. This manifested in their lifestyle, religion, psychedelic drugs and sexual experimentation. And this is the phenomenon that James Rado wanted to capture in a musical.

Rado and Ragni began co-writing the book and the songs. The “book”, in the context of musicals, is the script. The duo moved to a cheap apartment in Hoboken, New Jersey, and borrowed a typewriter from the landlord. They brainstormed and wrote all day and night, with their heads exploding with a cosmic mish-mash of ideas about sexual liberation, racial integration, substance abuse and anti-war sentiments. The one thing that symbolised the free-living, rebellious 60s counterculture was, among other things, the hair. Almost everyone who identified with this worldview sported long hair and beard. While walking through a museum corridor, the duo came upon a painting by Jim Dine, called Hair. They were transfixed. That’s what they’d call their musical - Hair.

A semblance of a plot had begun to take shape. Hair was about a bunch of hippies living together in a New York apartment, practicing their counter-cultural beliefs, doing drugs and struggling against being drafted into the ongoing Vietnam War. The group - called “tribe” - consisted of best friends Claude and Berger, their roommate Sheila and a bunch of other friends. The script landed in the hands of Joseph Papp, who was looking for an opening act in his shortly-to-be-opened Public Theatre in Lower Manhattan. On October 17, 1967, Hair debuted as the first production to be staged at Papp’s Public Theatre. Hair ran there for seven weeks, and audiences were captivated. It finally opened on Broadway in April 1968, to a thunderous reception. Nobody had seen anything quite like it. It was a blatant protest against war-mongering, racial prejudice and sexual repression. There was liberal use of profanity, LSD, same-sex kissing, and nudity on stage. It generated controversy, debate, but also made a whole generation feel heard, and understood. It also paved the way for “rock musicals” The show ran for more than 1700 performances on its first run on Broadway, followed by a London production for more than 1900 shows. There were productions held across Europe and the rest of the world.

Both James Rado and Gerome Ragni went on to do other work, some of which was met with success and acclaim, but Hair has been their one abiding classic. It was later made into a 1979 movie directed by Milos Forman. In July 1991, a 56 year-old Ragni died of cancer in New York. This Tuesday, his friend James Rado followed him into oblivion. He was 10 years short of a centenary.

Amborish is a National Film Award winning writer, biographer and film historian.