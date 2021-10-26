Known for his ‘bright as the sun’ hair and an unrequited crush on Rachel, Gunther popped up in 150 episodes of the long-running Friends' 235 episodes.

James Michael Tyler, the man behind Friends' omnipresent Central Perk barista ‘Gunther’ passed away on 24 October.

The actor’s long-time manager Toni Benson confirmed the news to TMZ, saying said the actor had died “peacefully” at his home in Los Angeles following a three-year battle with prostate cancer.

Known for his ‘bright as the sun’ hair and an unrequited crush on Rachel, Gunther popped up in 150 of the long-running sitcom’s 235 episodes. The waiter and manager at coffee house Central Perk gradually became a fan favourite over the sitcom's 10-year run. And long after the show ended, he kept close ties to the Friends brand.

Once Friends concluded in 2004, Tyler made appearances on Scrubs, Modern Music and he played himself on an episode of Matt LeBlanc’s Episodes in 2012.

To remember the actor and the part he played, here are some of his most witty comebacks:

"What does Rachel see in this guy? I love Rachel. I wish she was my wife." (Season 3, Episode 7)

Gunther's primary personality trait was his utter adoration of Jennifer Aniston's character, Rachel Green. Sometimes his love for her slipped out in his speech. At other times, we heard his inner monologue as a voiceover. "What does Rachel see in this guy?" he thinks to himself in one episode as she sits politely listening to one of Ross's dinosaur stories. "I love Rachel, I wish she was my wife."

"Oh, like you don't already have everything?" (Season 3, Episode 8)

In this episode, Ross and Rachel embrace while getting their coffee order is at the counter. When Ross asks for a napkin, Gunther cannot help but make a snarky comment.

"Hey, buddy, this is a family place. Put the mouse back in the house." (Season 3, Episode 13)

A man of few words, but no one could forget the hilarious one-liner he uttered to Phoebe's indecent date.

"I dropped a cup." (Season 3, Episode 19)

Imagine you're planning to ask out someone and then another person swoops and asks them out in front of you? We would also have to "drop a cup" to save face.

"Jij hebt seks met ezels." (Season 8, Episode 7)

The time we found out he was bilingual, and used his skills to insult Ross like he’d never been insulted before.

(All images from Comedy Central)